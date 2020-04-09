2 female founders pivoting amid the coronavirus crisis





Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Biden VP hypothesis choices up steam, GM finalizes its contract to make 30,000 ventilators, and a few female-founded startups have excellent information. Have a pleasant Thursday.

– Cookies and hair colour. Startups been battered by way of the coronavirus crisis. Layoffs at The Wing, at ClassPass, at the now-public corporate Eventbrite—the crisis has no longer been sort to female founders.

So it kind of feels value calling out two tales about sure trends at women-led companies.

First, dessert chain: Milk Bar. The emblem based by way of Christina Tosi is coming into consumer-packaged items for the first time, Bloomberg reviews. That signifies that you’ll quickly be capable of purchase Milk Bar cookies at Whole Foods and on Amazon. The cookies——made quite another way than the ones to be had in the chain’s personal shops—are bought in bins that seem like milk cartons, in fact.

Milk Bar’s grocery-store debut used to be behind schedule by way of the coronavirus pandemic, however Tosi is taking the lengthy view; she expects packaged merchandise to make up 20% of the emblem’s industry by way of 2021 and extra Milk Bar merchandise to hit grocery cabinets by way of the finish of this 12 months. “The American cookie aisle is relatively stagnant, and that’s what we’re coming out for,” she says.

The different piece, in Marker, is set Madison Reed, the hair-color emblem based by way of Amy Errett. When the pandemic hit, Errett briefly closed the corporate’s 12 “color bar” places. She used to be ready to pivot, retraining the ones retail workers to as an alternative lend a hand organize the 1,200% build up in orders for at-home hair colour merchandise. Now colorists are operating in far off customer support.

Cookies and hair colour—precisely the roughly information diversions I wished this week. Read on for the relaxation.

Emma Hinchliffe

