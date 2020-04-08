World 

Wednesday Jackpot is $190 Million

The Powerball jackpot for 04/08/20 is $190 million. The Wednesday night time drawing will likely be in a while after 11 p.m.

This web page may also be bookmarked and refreshed to look should you cling the profitable numbers. Tonight’s 04/08/20 Powerball jackpot is estimated at $190 million, with a money possibility of $156.zero million. The jackpot may just build up if gross sales additional lottery projections, consistent with officers.

The profitable numbers on Saturday (04/04/20) for the $180 million Powerball jackpot had been: 08-31-39-40-43 with a Powerball of 04. The Power Play used to be 3x.

There used to be no grand prize winner on Saturday, however there have been two tickets offered that matched all 5 white balls, and simply lacking out at the crimson Powerball, for the sport’s 2d prize. One of the ones used to be offered in Arizona for a $1 million 2d prize. The different used to be offered in North Carolina, and the $1 Power Play used to be bought, making that price ticket value $2 million.

The closing grand prize gained used to be $70 million within the 02/12/20 drawing with a price ticket bought in Michigan.

The earlier grand prize winner sooner than that used to be on 01/29/20. That price ticket used to be offered at a 7-Eleven retailer on Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs, Florida, for the $394 million grand prize, which had a money possibility of $274.6 million. That 7-Eleven retailer will obtain $100,000 for promoting the profitable price ticket.

The closing grand prize profitable price ticket sooner than that used to be offered in California on 11/02/19 for a jackpot of $150 million. The Powerball jackpot rolled over 33 occasions sooner than the Bonita Springs price ticket used to be bought on January 29, 2020.

A Powerball price ticket bought close to Lafayette, Louisiana, in February 2020.
Photo by way of Scott McDonald/Newsweek

The odds of hitting the grand prize jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338, irrespective of the jackpot dimension—consistent with Powerball’s website online.

Powerball is a multi-state lottery performed each and every Wednesday and Saturday, and one in all America’s two largest lottery jackpot video games. Powerball jackpots get started at $40 million, and different prizes pay from $1 million to $2 million with a Power Play. Tickets are $2. You can test the numbers for this night, or any previous profitable numbers, at the respectable Powerball website online.

The different multi-state lottery is Mega Millions, which is performed on Tuesdays and Fridays. Like Powerball, the jackpot is reset at $40 million after a jackpot is gained, and one line of numbers is $2, with a $1 method to multiply their winnings with a Megaplier. Here is the Mega Millions website online for more info, or to test any attainable previous numbers.

There are 9 tactics to win cash all over the Powerball. Just getting the powerball with out a different numbers can pay out $4, and much more if the facility play is purchased for an additional buck. The identical payout is going for one ball plus the powerball, and $7 is the payout for 2 proper numbers with the powerball, or 3 proper numbers and no powerball.

If all 5 white, numbered balls are selected however the crimson powerball is now not proper, then the payout is $1 million, with an excellent upper payout if the facility play is selected.

Wednesday night time we can put up the Powerball 04/08/20 drawing payouts and inform if there used to be a winner and the place that winner got here from, if this is the case.

Here are the best-ever best Powerball jackpot prizes

1. $1.586 billion (01/13/2016)

Winning tickets offered in California, Florida and Tennessee

2. $768.Four million (03/27/2019)

Single price ticket offered in Wisconsin

3. $758.7 million (08/23/2017)

Single price ticket offered in Massachusetts

4. $687.eight million (10/27/2018)

Two profitable tickets had been drawn, one offered in Iowa and one offered in New York.

5. $590.Five million (05/18/2013)

Single price ticket offered in Florida

6. $587.Five million (11/28/2012)

Two profitable tickets had been drawn, one offered in Missouri and one offered in Arizona.

7. $564.1 million (02/11/2015)

Winning tickets offered in Texas, North Carolina and Puerto Rico

