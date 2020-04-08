Video Shows Man Punch New York Police Officer in Back of the Head While Making an Arrest

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 05: An NYPD officer stands close to his patrol automobile amid the coronavirus pandemic on April 5, 2020 in New York City. COVID-19 has unfold to maximum international locations round the global, claiming virtually 70,000 lives with infections nearing 1.three million other folks. (Photo via John Lamparski/Getty Images)

John Lamparski/Getty

A video launched Thursday displays a person punch a New York City police officer in the again of the head whilst he used to be making an arrest.

The NYPD’s respectable Twitter account posted the video, together with a tweet that learn, “This video from the 52 Precinct shows a man interfering in an arrest by punching a cop. The NYPD has kept NYers safe throughout the COVID-19 pandemic with historic amounts of cops going sick. We won’t tolerate this kind of disrespect. He ran, we caught him, & charges are pending.”

This video from the 52 Precinct displays a person interfering in an arrest via punching a cop. The NYPD has stored NYers secure right through the COVID-19 pandemic with historical quantities of law enforcement officials going ill. We would possibly not tolerate this type of disrespect. He ran, we stuck him, & fees are pending. percent.twitter.com/hcwC6w28Ov

— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 8, 2020

NYPD Police Commissioner Dermot Shea additionally tweeted about the incident, calling for the guy to serve a “lengthy sentence in state prison.”

“To be clear, this is not disrespect. This is premeditated assault on a uniformed Police Officer…your Police Officer. Disturbing on many levels, what he should now receive is a conviction for a class D Felony and a lengthy sentence in State Prison. Period,” Shea wrote.

To be transparent, ,this isn’t disrespect. This is premeditated attack on a uniformed Police Officer…your Police Officer.

Disturbing on many ranges, what he will have to now obtain is a conviction for a category D Felony and a long sentence in State Prison. Period. https://t.co/07PTSIbA42

— Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) April 8, 2020

An NYPD spokesperson instructed Newsweek in an electronic mail that the guy who punched the police officer is 31-year-old Nelson Jimenez. He used to be due to this fact charged with two counts of attack on a police officer, obstructing governmental management, attack, two counts of disorderly habits, and two counts of harassment.

“At approximately [4:50 p.m.], police officers from the 52 Precinct encountered and attempted to effect the arrest of a 27-year-old male wanted for a past robbery, near the northwest corner of Davidson Avenue and West 183 Street. While effecting the arrest, a 31-year-old uninvolved male did approach and was given lawful orders to get back and disperse,” the DCPI stated.

“These orders were disregarded and the male then punched the arresting officer’s partner from behind, with a closed fist, causing substantial pain and swelling to the right side of the officer’s face. The suspect then fled the scene on foot and was apprehended a short distance away by a nearby convenience store. Upon apprehension, the suspect did kick the same officer in the groin and thigh area, causing substantial pain,” the observation persisted.

The spokesperson instructed Newsweek that police additionally arrested Brandee Isom, a 25-year-old feminine, for assaulting a police officer all through the identical incident.

“An uninvolved female was given multiple orders to give space to the ongoing investigation and she ignored these orders. Furthermore, upon attempting to be restrained in order to gain control of the suspect and situation at hand, the female did strike the arresting officer with a closed fist to the right side of the jaw,” the observation stated.

The guy who used to be being arrested in the video is 27-year-old Yoemdy Castro. He used to be sought after for 2 counts of theft and grand larceny.

According to the NYPD, 7,060 uniformed cops had been on ill depart Tuesday, which makes up 19.Five p.c of the staff. In the NYPD, 2,006 uniformed officials, in addition to 338 civilian contributors, have examined certain for COVID-19.