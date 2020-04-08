Trailer Released For The Upcoming Walking Dead Spinoff Featuring Rick Grimes

The sequence is scheduled to free up on Sunday:

By the tip of the 12 months, we will be able to see the tip of Season 10 of “The Walking Dead” and the premiere of the brand new sequence “The Walking Dead: World Beyond,” each at the start scheduled to be launched this Sunday night time. Unfortunately, they have got been driven to a brand new, unspecified date, however a minimum of we have now a brand new “World Beyond” teaser to speak about.

What new sequence finds?

The new spin-off sequence finds the tale of the primary era that reached adulthood within the revelation, and the remaining trailer teaches the connection between the spin-off and the principle sequence.

Surprisingly, Rick Grimes’ earlier clips have gave the impression within the new “World Beyond” teaser, which implies that the sequence will in the end let us know which pilot the mysterious helicopters we noticed a number of instances in “The Walking Dead.” In specific, the helicopters stuck Rick after he nearly died at the bridge at season 9, inflicting him to fly into an unknown destiny.

It turns out that we will be able to meet this new group in “World Beyond” …

Learn the reality… #TWDWorldBeyond premieres later this 12 months. #TWD pic.twitter.com/K6aHiDVAsl — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) April 6, 2020

In” World Beyond”…

“Some will turn out to be heroes. Some will turn out to be unhealthy. In the tip, everybody can be modified endlessly. Grown and cemented of their identities, excellent and unhealthy. “

Storyline:

“Two sisters with two buddies go away a spot of protection and luxury in brave risks, identified and unknown, alive and useless in a very powerful seek. On unhealthy terrain, wondering the whole thing, they know concerning the international, about themselves and about ‘different “.

The Cast:

Jordan Vogt-Roberts filmed a pilot episode. Alexa Mansour, Nicholas Cantu, Hal Kampston, Julia Ormond, Alia Royal, and Annette Mahendra will lead the actors.