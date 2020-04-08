More than 100 desperate Brits stranded in Cambodia club together to hire their own airliner to get home to the UK





A BRITISH couple took getting home from Cambodia into their own palms through chartering a flight again for over 100 stranded nationals.

Schoolteacher Jerry Lewis, 49, and his spouse Karen, 46, discovered themselves trapped in Cambodia as international locations all of sudden slammed their borders remaining month in reaction to the coronavirus pandemic whilst they had been travelling round South East Asia.

The couple had been reportedly refused permission to proceed from Cambodia to Vietnam and their visas had been then cancelled.

Their Emirates flight home had additionally been cancelled and the Cambodian border with Thailand was once closed so that they had been not able to take a flight there.

Jerry contacted the British Embassy however they simply steered him to ebook flights out of the nation, which simply wasn’t going down.

So he were given everybody together and contacted Malaysia Airlines about the chance of setting up a constitution flight for himself, Karen and any individual they may rescue.

Through Facebook, the couple put together a listing of 103 stranded UK electorate keen to quilt the six-figure sum wanted.

Jerry stated: “If I have to leave, the easiest way is on a plane. A [charter] plane for a few of us would be very expensive, a flight for 100 of us we could afford.”

He stated the airline was once very useful and that he then contacted the British Embassy in Phnom Penh to get some enhance for his plan.

Jerry stated: “Those previous few days had been stressful. I put my head over the parapet. Basically, my spouse and I didn’t sleep for plenty of days.

“We had 100 other folks depending on us, in addition to their folks and grandparents.

“I also had to deal with a load of people who thought I was a fraud and trying to scam people out of their money.”

However, he stated that embassy officers simply buried their heads in their sand and insisted on protocols that didn’t quilt the distinctive state of affairs they had been in.

Jerry stated: “They wanted to tear up the guide and do issues in a different way.

“They will have to have contacted me and were given me on their staff. I will have taken care of out 3 flights through now and were given everybody out of there. Their staff is obviously now not large enough and so they appear beaten.”

In spite of the setbacks, the flight left on March 27.

Up to one million Brits have had to depend on executive assist to get them home, together with 400 who had been left trapped in Peru when many South American international locations closed all their borders.

Now safely again in the UK, the Lewis’ need to assist others nonetheless stranded through the COVID-19 lockdown.

The couple try to organise a 2d one to assist Brits nonetheless stranded in the Southeast Asian nation.

Since the lockdown the executive has steered Brits to steer clear of travelling in a foreign country “indefinitely”.

The Foreign Office has been approached for remark.

