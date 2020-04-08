Meka is Done With Michael and His Selfishness in ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 10 Exclusive Sneak Peek

Another couple is also achieving the top of the rope on Married at First Sight Season 10.

Mindy Shiben and Zach Justice have already referred to as it quits on their marriage, and it kind of feels that any other couple is headed in the similar course at the upcoming episode of the Lifetime fact sequence.

Almost straight away after Meka Jones and Michael Watson exchanged “I do’s” at their blind wedding ceremony previous in the season, the couple confronted one roadblock after any other. They persisted a not-so-happy honeymoon that started off with an issue and Michael’s choice not to proportion a set together with his new spouse. After they controlled to recover from that hiccup they confronted masses extra after they moved into their new place of dwelling as Meka incessantly accused Michael of mendacity and being egocentric whilst he claimed she was once far-off, uncaring and unaffectionate.

Well, all their issues will come to a head when the couple is going on a picnic on Season 10, episode 15, which airs on Wednesday.

After having one war of words after any other all over the {couples}’ retreat with their castmates, Meka and Michael try to transparent the air between them in the episode 15 sneak peek, unique to Newsweek (above). However, issues start to pass downhill nearly straight away when Michael takes it upon himself to take the hen sandwich packed lunch over the turkey meal with out even asking Meka her desire.

“I’m really speechless. I feel like simple things that Michael can do to show that he cares, he skips every opportunity. Like he just gave me what he didn’t want. That’s something simple where he could of been like, ‘Which one do you prefer?’ It was just thinking about Michael. Michael wants this so ‘I could care less what Meka wants. I’m just going to give you this because that’s what I don’t want,'” Meka stated in a video confessional.

Meka Jones and Michael Watson seem on “Married at First Sight.” The Lifetime fact sequence will air Season 10, episode 15 on April 8, 2020.

Courtesy of Lifetime

Sensing one thing may well be incorrect, Michael asks Meka what is bothering her as he continues to eat a cup of chocolate pudding incorporated in the lunch bag. And Meka shall we him have it.

“You talk about caring. You talk about loving me. You talk about trying. How is this trying? This is the exact thing that is not going to help our marriage and it’s the exact thing that you’re doing,” she snapped. “You give me no choice but to believe that you do not give a f**k about this marriage and you are not trying. And if that’s the case, let me know so we can be on the same page.”

The Season 10 {couples} are just a few days clear of figuring out for as soon as and for all if they are able to and will stay married or divorce. Meka and Michael is also the following pair to finish their marriage earlier than choice day arrives.

Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime on Wednesdays at Eight p.m. ET.