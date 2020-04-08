Mega Millions Jackpots to Drop in Half Because of Coronavirus

Mega Millions introduced that its minimal jackpot will lower in part as soon as the following jackpot is gained. The explanation why for reducing the minimal jackpot to a assured $20 million is as a result of of the unfold of COVID-19, in a different way referred to as coronavirus.

The jackpot for Tuesday night time (04/07/20) was once for $127 million, with a money choice price $103 million. During the pre-coronavirus pandemic, the sport would reset at $40 million if there was once a winner. But with extra other people staying at house with shelter-in-place orders, Mega Ball executives mentioned the brand new minimal shall be $20 million, which shadows an identical measures carried out ultimate week by way of Powerball, the opposite multi-state lottery sport.

“The value of the Mega Millions jackpot is based on projected sales, and typical sales patterns have been altered because the current health crisis has required people to stay home,” mentioned Gordon Medenica, lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium and Director of Maryland Lottery and Gaming. “We are concerned, first and foremost, with everyone’s health and well-being. Meanwhile, these adjustments will allow the states and jurisdictions that sell Mega Millions tickets to continue generating much-needed revenue to support state budgets.”

The adjustments are a reaction to slowing gross sales right through the present international pandemic, an identical to what Powerball initiated ultimate week, additionally lowering its minimal payout to $20 million.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 and bought in 45 states, in addition to Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Mega Millions is one of two multi-state lottery video games. Here are tickets from more than one states—Louisiana, Florida and Mississippi—purchased in February and March. Mega Millions is performed on Tuesdays and Fridays. The different multi-state lottery sport is Powerball, which is performed on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Scott McDonald/Newsweek

The present Mega Millions jackpot is $127 million. The ultimate Mega Millions grand prize winner was once Tuesday 02/11/20 for $202 million with a price ticket bought in New Jersey. The earlier grand prize winner sooner than that was once Tuesday 12/17/19 for $372 million with a price ticket bought in Ohio.

Prior to that, a $227 million price ticket was once bought on 09/24/19 in the town of Cedar Park, Texas—a suburb north of Austin. The winner from close by Leander got here ahead to declare that prize, however they needed to stay nameless.

Here are the highest 10 Mega Millions Jackpots to date:

Amount/Date/Winning Tickets

$1.537 billion 10/23/2018 1-SC

$656 million 3/30/2012 3-IL, 1-KS, 1-MD

$648 million 12/17/2013 2-CA, 1-GA

$543 million 7/24/2018 1-CA

$536 million 7/8/2016 1-IN

$533 million 3/30/2018 1-NJ

$522 million 6/07/2019 1-CA

$451 million 1/5/2018 1-FL

$414 million 3/18/2014 2-FL, 1-MD

$393 million 8/11/2017 1-IL