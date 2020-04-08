McDonald’s sales dip just 3.4% as US stores stay open

Image copyright

McDonald’s sales fell not up to 4% within the first 3 months of the yr, regardless of closures because of lockdown measures induced via the coronavirus.

The fast-food chain took a large hit to its world trade in March, when it close shops in the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Spain.

But 99% of its places within the US stay open. Sales there fell just 13%.

Labour activists within the US are calling at the company to do extra to offer protection to in opposition to the chance of an infection.

“McDonald’s has failed to adequately protect employees’ and consumers’ safety by doing too little too slowly,” mentioned Neal Bisno, govt vice-president of the Service Employees International Union

A union survey of greater than 800 US McDonald’s employees discovered that greater than 90% reported that mask have been scarce or unavailable, whilst 40% mentioned their managers had discouraged them from dressed in such protecting equipment.

McDonald’s employee Bartolome Perez has organised a number of days of protests in Los Angeles after a co-worker examined certain for the virus.

“We have not had protective personal equipment like masks to wear during work, even though we have repeatedly asked management for it,” he mentioned in a remark equipped via the union. “We don’t want to die and we don’t want anyone in our families to die because McDonald’s is putting its profits ahead of our safety.”

McDonald’s, which does maximum of its trade via a franchise fashion, mentioned it had carried out protection measures throughout its operations, together with protecting apparatus and enhanced cleansing.

However, it mentioned it was once proceeding to paintings with franchisees around the globe on “operational feasibility” and withdrew its sales forecast for 2020.

“The situation remains fluid, and as the duration and scope of Covid-19 continues to evolve, it is not possible to estimate the full extent of the impact on our business at this time,” leader govt Chris Kempczinski mentioned.

‘More demanding situations’

McDonald’s mentioned sales at stores open greater than a yr dropped 3.4% within the first quarter, reflecting secure enlargement in January and February, however a 22% plunge in March.

In the US, sales dropped 13% ultimate month, whilst in its world operated markets – which come with Canada, Australia, Europe and the United Kingdom – they dropped 35%.

Just 45% of its eating places stay open within the world operated unit of its trade, in comparison with 99% within the US. For the quarter, US sales grew 0.1%, in comparison with ultimate yr.

McDonald’s mentioned 98% of its eating places in China have reopened, however stay suffering from decrease call for.

“There will be more challenges and difficult decisions to be made,” Mr Kempczinski mentioned

He is taking a 50% lower to his base wage of $1.25m, whilst different most sensible executives have proposed to chop their base salaries via 25% as much as the tip of September, with the potential of extending that “if the situation warrants”.