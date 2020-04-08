Mattis Defends Inspector General Fired by Trump From Overseeing Coronavirus Stimulus, Says He Has ‘Integrity of Highest Order’

Former U.S. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis has praised Glenn Fine, the Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Defense who was once just lately fired by President Donald Trump after being selected to supervise the disbursement of $2.2 trillion in stimulus cash.

“Mr. Fine is a public servant in the finest tradition of honest, competent governance. In my years of extensive engagement with him as our Department of Defense’s acting Inspector General, he proved to be a leader whose personal and managerial integrity were always of the highest order,” Mattis instructed Yahoo News.

Fine in the past served as Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Justice from 2000 to 2011 earlier than sooner or later being nominated into his position on the Department of Defense by then-President Barack Obama in Jan. 2016. On March 30, Fine was once named as chair of the newly shaped Pandemic Response Accountability Committee (PRAC) which sought to supervise the spending of congressionally licensed monetary stimulus finances.

Department of Defense spokeswoman Dwrena Allen mentioned that Fine can be changed by Sean O’Donnell, the present inspector common on the Environmental Protection Agency. O’Donnell will now function the appearing Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Defense till Congress approves Trump’s new nominee.

Trump’s new nominee for the Department of Defense’s Inspector General position is Jason Abend. Abend recently serves as a Senior Policy Advisor for U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Former U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis visits FOX News Channel’s “The Story with Martha MacCallum” on September 03, 2019 in New York City.

Steven Ferdma/Getty

Trump confirmed his discomfort with monetary oversight when he signed the $2.2 trillion stimulus bundle ultimate month. At the time, Trump issued a signing remark forbidding PRAC’s selected Inspector General from reporting to Congress with out his supervision, proscribing the tips the Inspector General may just put across.

Congressional Democrats had required the Inspector General’s oversight as a situation for agreeing to the inclusion of a $500 billion company bailout fund within the $2.2 trillion financial stabilization bundle.

Mattis wasn’t the one one to reward Fine’s paintings as an Inspector General. When Fine resigned as Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Justice in 2011, The Washington Post wrote of him, “The job of Inspector General is often thankless one, requiring the ability to make unflinching and crucial assessments that are not always well received by colleagues. The Justice Department employed one of the best during the past decade in the person of Glenn A. Fine, who recently stepped down.”

The e-newsletter persevered, “Mr. Fine was instrumental in unearthing problems and identifying solutions in the mammoth agency since joining the IG’s office in the mid-1990s. He took over the reins in 2000 and led investigations into all facets of the department’s operations.”