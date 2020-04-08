Linda Tripp, Key Figure in Clinton Sex Scandal, Dies at 70

Linda Tripp, who printed the affair between then-intern Monica Lewinsky and President Bill Clinton in 1998, died Wednesday at the age of 70 from pancreatic most cancers, in keeping with reporting from The Daily Mail.

“I know all the press will focus on the other stuff but she was a special person and a fantastic grandparent who was devoted to her family,” Tripp’s son-in-law Thomas Foley instructed The New York Post on Wednesday. “People forget this part.”

After attaining a measure of reputation after her position in the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal, Tripp saved a low profile. In 2018, she gave the impression at National Whistleblower Day in Washington, D.C. to speak about her movements.

“It was never about right and wrong, never left and right,” Tripp mentioned. “It was about exposing perjury and the obstruction of justice. It was never about politics.”

Tripp secretly recorded conversations between Lewinsky and herself discussing Lewinsky’s affair with Clinton. Tripp spoke with Independent Counsel Ken Starr concerning the life of the affair, which Clinton had denied below oath.

Tripp additionally inspired Lewinsky to stay a blue get dressed worn all through a sexual come across with Clinton which bore Clinton’s DNA.

After Lewinsky was once introduced immunity, she testified that she had engaged in a sexual courting with Clinton, which led to Clinton to modify his tale.

“I did have a relationship with Miss Lewinsky that was not appropriate,” Clinton mentioned in a televised speech in 1998. “In fact, it was wrong. It constituted a critical lapse in judgment and a personal failure on my part for which I am solely and completely responsible.”

Lewinsky’s allegations ended in impeachment court cases in opposition to Clinton. While Clinton was once discovered responsible by way of the House of Representatives, he was once acquitted by way of the U.S. Senate.

Tripp was once extensively perceived as betraying Lewinsky, however Lewinsky introduced enhance on Twitter after listening to of Tripp’s sickness.

“no matter the past, upon hearing that linda tripp is very seriously ill, i hope for her recovery,” Lewinsky tweeted Wednesday. “i can’t imagine how difficult this is for her family.”

