Kevin Garnett Calls Minnesota Timberwolves Owner Glen Taylor ‘a Snake,’ Says He ‘Won’t Forgive’ Him for Broken Promises

Kevin Garnett has taken pictures at Minnesota Timberwolves proprietor Glen Taylor, describing him as a “snake” and revealing he nonetheless hasn’t forgiven him for an acrimonious departure from the franchise on the finish of 2016.

The 43-year-old was once drafted by means of the Timberwolves with the 5th total select within the 1995 NBA draft and spent 12 seasons with the franchise earlier than being traded to the Boston Celtics in 2007. He returned to Minneapolis in February 2015 earlier than retiring on the finish of the next season after negotiating a buyout with Taylor.

When Garnett’s 2nd spell with the Timberwolves started, he spoke with then-team president Flip Saunders—who had coached him in his first decade within the NBA and who engineered the business that introduced him again to Minnesota—about the potential for changing into a minority proprietor of the franchise. Saunders, then again, all of sudden died of lymphoma in October 2015 and Garnett feels Taylor reneged the settlement they’d installed position.

“My years in Minnesota and in that community, I cherish,” Garnett informed The Athletic.

“At this level, I do not want any dealings with Glen Taylor or Taylor Corp. or anything else that has to do with him. I like my Timberwolves, I’ll all the time love my guys, I’ll all the time love the individuals who f*** with me there. I’ll all the time have a different position for the town of Minneapolis and the state of Minnesota in my middle.

“But I do not do industry with snakes. I do not do industry with snake motherf***ers. I take a look at to not do industry with brazenly snakes or people who find themselves snake-like.”

In 2017, the South Carolina local informed the Associated Press that guarantees had been damaged and he doubled down on the concept that all over his interview with The Athletic, insisting he was once “no longer entertaining” the chance of the franchise retiring his No. 21 jersey.

“Glen [Taylor] is aware of the place I’m at. I’m no longer entertaining it,” he explained. “First of all, it is not authentic. Two, he is getting force from a large number of fanatics and, I suppose, the group there.

“Glen and I had an figuring out earlier than [former team president] Flip [Saunders] died, and when Flip died, that figuring out went with Flip.

“For that, I would possibly not forgive Glen. I would possibly not forgive him for that. I assumed he was once a straight-up individual, straight-up businessman, and when Flip died, the entirety went with him.”

While he become a bona-fide NBA celebrity in Minneapolis, profitable the 2004 MVP award, the NBA identify remained frustratingly elusive till The Big Ticket left the Timberwolves for the Celtics in 2007 and captured the Larry O’Brien trophy in his first season in Boston.

In 21 seasons within the NBA, Garnett was once a 15-time All-Star variety and completed with a occupation reasonable of seven.eight issues, 10.zero rebounds and three.7 assists.

Over the weekend, in conjunction with the past due Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan, Garnett was once decided on to be inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame in August.

“It [being inducted] is the fruits,” he told ESPN after the announcement. “It’s the fruits, guy. You put numerous hours into this. You devote your self to a craft. You take no days off. […] All the ones hours […] that is what you do it for, proper right here. For me, to be known as a Hall of Famer, is the entirety.”

Kevin Garnett, a finalist for the 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, speaks all over a rite saying the finalists on the United Center on February 14 in Chicago, Illinois.

