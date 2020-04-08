Hilarious pictures show children’s terrified reactions to meeting the Easter bunny





THE Easter bunny will quickly be hopping from area to area, handing over chocolate eggs to youngsters round the global.

But those pictures show some little ones had been not up to inspired after they got here face-to-face with the fluffy personality.

Parents shared hilarious pictures in their distraught youngsters bursting into tears as they met the Easter bunny in buying groceries department shops, parks, and at festive celebrations.

The photographs seize some kids bawling as the shutter clicks whilst others are observed wriggling and squirming in the bunny’s paws in a determined bid to get away.

Meltdown: This worried younger lady screams and cries as she tries to get off the Easter bunny’s lap[/caption]

