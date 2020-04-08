Governor Cuomo Says New York is Flattening the Coronavirus Curve

On Wednesday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo mentioned that the state is starting to flatten the coronavirus curve, as a result of the movements taken by means of New York citizens.

“We took dramatic actions in this state. New York pause program that closed down schools, businesses, social distancing, and it’s working,” Cuomo mentioned all the way through Wednesday’s press briefing. “It is flattening the curve and we see that again today so far. Meaning that curve is flattening because we are flattening the curve by what we are doing. If we stop what we are doing, you will see that curve change. That curve is purely a function of what we do day in and day out.”

Flattening the curve in New York does no longer imply a direct lower in coronavirus circumstances, however as an alternative a sluggish decline in the collection of day-to-day circumstances. The decline in day-to-day circumstances is helping to relieve the pressure on the state’s well being care gadget, making sure that infirmaries may not transform beaten by means of the collection of sufferers, which Cuomo touched upon all the way through his press briefing.

“The number of patients hospitalized is down, and again we don’t just look at day-to-day data, you look at the three-day trend, but that number is down. The three-day average trend is also down,” Cuomo mentioned. “So, we see the quote on quote flattening of the curve. We have more capacity in the hospital system than ever before, so we’ve had more capacity in that system to absorb more people.”

Cuomo additionally famous that if New York citizens do not proceed to social distance and apply different measures which are serving to to sluggish the unfold of the virus, the knocking down of the curve may just forestall.

“There’s a big caution sign. That’s if we continue doing what we’re doing,” Cuomo added. “We are flattening the curve because we are rigorous about social distancing, etc. So, if we continue doing what we’re doing then we believe the curve will continue to flatten. But, it’s not a time to get complacent, it’s not a time to do anything different than what we have been doing.”

“We have to remain diligent; we have to remain disciplined going forward,” the New York governor mentioned.

Despite Cuomo pointing to luck for the state so far, the governor introduced in the press convention that New York state noticed its perfect single-day loss of life toll but. On April 6, New York reported 779 deaths, which Cuomo referred to as, “terrible.”

During his press briefing, a graphic used to be displayed appearing how the collection of deaths in the state has endured to extend each day, however the governor famous that the expanding collection of deaths stem from those that were hospitalized for a protracted time frame.

“The number of deaths will continue to rise, as those hospitalized for a longer period of time pass away,” Cuomo mentioned. “The hospitalizations can start to drop but the deaths actually increase because the people who have been in the hospital for 11 days, 14 days, 17 days, pass away. That’s what we’re seeing.”

New York continues to have the perfect collection of circumstances throughout the U.S. According to a tracker equipped by means of Johns Hopkins University, there are over 140,000 circumstances in New York and no less than 13,007 deaths.