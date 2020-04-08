French boy, 13, ‘kills himself over amount of homework given during corona lockdown and little brother finds body’





A TEENAGE boy used to be discovered hanged in his room after it used to be concept he may no longer take care of the amount of homework he were set during the coronavirus lockdown.

The unnamed 13-year-old French boy, is alleged to had been found out via his more youthful brother at their house in Douai, north-east France, on Tuesday in a while after 3pm.

AFP – Getty

French police reportedly stated no word were discovered[/caption]

The emergency services and products have been referred to as however the medics may no longer save the younger lad’s lifestyles and he used to be declared lifeless on the scene, reviews Actu 17.

An investigation has been opened to decide the cases encompass the boy’s demise.

According to the document, his oldsters informed the police their son were crushed via the amount of schoolwork he were given since lockdown measures to include the unfold of the coronavirus were presented.

“He had no suicidal history and left no letter explaining his actions,” the police are stated to have said.

The newest figures for France display 10,238 other people have died from the virus since March 1.

In the previous 24 hours, 607 deaths had been recorded in hospitals.

An extra 820 deaths have been recorded in nursing properties.

However, they will have taken position over a number of days and are best now being added to the overall.

France has been beneath lockdown since March, 15 with fines for violations.

Alamy

France has been on lockdown because of the coronavirus since March 15[/caption]

