Ellen DeGeneres Compared Quarantine to Being in Jail and People Are Not Happy

Ellen DeGeneres made even a few of her maximum religious lovers offended on Tuesday after creating a shaggy dog story that when put next COVID-19 quarantine to prison. The comic hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show from her house for the primary time due to social distancing laws, and the shaggy dog story—which, once more, used to be delivered from DeGeneres’ upscale house—did not land.

“[Being in quarantine] is like being in jail,” the host mentioned. “It’s mostly because I’ve been wearing the same clothes for 10 days and everyone here is gay.”

Fans in an instant slammed the comic for evaluating her lavish way of life to a jail sentence. It comes at a time when many of us also are reminding their buddies and circle of relatives that being in a position to quarantine in the protection of 1’s own residence is a privilege, now not devastation.

US comic Ellen DeGeneres introduces Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus throughout the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.

COVID-19 continues to unfold all over America and different international locations, even though Wuhan, China, the place the virus unfold first, has formally reopened. One large worry in America is the chance of a jail pandemic, which might see COVID sweep thru aggressively due to tight confines and a loss of assets. Because of this, some jail techniques have already grew to become to releasing inmates.

Twitter hounded DeGeneres for the remark. It even led to some researching DeGeneres’ house and monetary background to examine each to a small, state-funded prison cellular.

What a really perfect search for Ellen as hundreds of folks take a seat in precise prison cells simply hoping for the most productive with out cleaning soap and elementary protections https://t.co/RBytt0Kl4B

— Caroline Darya Framke (@carolineframke) April 7, 2020

ah sure as a result of iâm positive ellenâs 27 million buck house definitely stocked stuffed with meals, ammenities, toiletries and some other factor this is inaccessible to the incarcerated inhabitants presently is really similar to being in prison â¤ï¸ Stay sturdy queen! https://t.co/cwqyiUl2uH

— riley (@lgbtop) April 8, 2020

Ellen, a wealthy superstar: I hate this quarantine such a lot. It appears like prison.

Me: I find it irresistible such a lot. I am getting to paintings from the relief of my own residence and I should not have to socialize with someone.

— â¤ï¸ SocLib Princess â¤ï¸ (@libertarian_fem) April 7, 2020

My 19 12 months previous daughter is regarded as an “essential employee”. She’s a quick meals employee. She’s uncovered EVERY DAY.

No one GAF about Ellen’s privilege pampers a$$ caught in her mansion.

Show me @ellen operating the traces @ the grocer. NO masks, NO gloves. Then I may care.

— Share the Realnessð¹ð¦ºâð½#Bernie2020 (@opnmindtexas) April 7, 2020

Others used DeGeneres’ commentary to ask for quarantine measures to finish, or just claimed the shaggy dog story used to be humorous.

Just assume how remainder of us really feel! Ironically, whilst Ellen is spoiled, liberal, Hollywood brat…she is correct. Isolation & loneliness canât pass on. It will kill extra folks than illness. Think of deficient NYers in flats in Bronx. That used to be my upbringing. https://t.co/coAIZ0Su4k

— Wayne Allyn Root (@ActualWayneRoot) April 7, 2020

Being an individual operating one week, quarantine one week and repeat till that is all over the place….having a son in his 30’s, that HAS been in prison a couple of instances, and has himself mentioned quarantine is like being in prison..am I angry by means of Ellen’s remarks? No! It used to be intended to be humorous folks!

— Tena Ross (@TenaRoss12) April 8, 2020

So some distance, DeGeneres hasn’t commented at the backlash or issued an apology. Of route, this is not the primary time she’s drawn the ire of the web. In 2019, DeGeneres got here beneath fireplace for her friendship with former President George W. Bush, after the 2 have been noticed at a Dallas Cowboys’ soccer recreation in combination.

She answered in a monologue on her display. “They thought, ‘Why is a gay Hollywood liberal sitting next to a conservative Republican president?'” she shared. ” A lot of people were mad. And they did what people do when they’re mad… they tweet.”

When it comes to the present coronavirus disaster, DeGeneres additionally is not the one superstar to be criticized for making tasteless feedback. Don’t overlook that Vanessa Hudgens shrugged off the theory of quarantining—and the truth that many lives are at stake.

“Even if everybody gets it, like yeah, people are going to die, which is terrible… but inevitable?” she mentioned by the use of an Instagram Live video in March.

She later apologized for the insensitive statement. First, she claimed it used to be “taken out of context,” and later issued an extended apology. “This has been a huge wake-up call about the significance my words have, now more than ever,” she wrote.