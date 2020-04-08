News 

Coronavirus: ‘We need to recruit hundreds more live-in carers’

Allen Becker 0 Comments
Allen Becker

Allen Becker

I am Allen Becker and I’m passionate about business and finance news with over 4 years in the industry starting as a writer working my way up into senior positions.

I am the driving force behind News Parliament with a vision to broaden the company’s readership throughout 2016. I am an editor and reporter of “Healthcare” category.

Address: 2626 Ottis Street, Holdenville, OK 74848, USA
Phone: (+1) 405-379-8119
Email: allenbecker@newsparliament.com
Allen Becker

Latest posts by Allen Becker (see all)

Elder is an organization which supplies live-in carers throughout the United Kingdom. Its CEO says there was a surge in call for for them prior to now 3 weeks, because the coronavirus disaster has evolved. Peter Dowds says his largest problem is to recruit hundreds more carers at a time when one-to-one interviews are inconceivable.

This video is a part of the CEO Secrets collection. It is these days taking a look at how bosses are responding to the coronavirus disaster.

Video Journalist: Jeremy Howell

Allen Becker

Allen Becker

I am Allen Becker and I’m passionate about business and finance news with over 4 years in the industry starting as a writer working my way up into senior positions. I am the driving force behind News Parliament with a vision to broaden the company’s readership throughout 2016. I am an editor and reporter of “Healthcare” category. Address: 2626 Ottis Street, Holdenville, OK 74848, USA Phone: (+1) 405-379-8119 Email: allenbecker@newsparliament.com

You May Also Like

Virgin Galactic sees double the demand for space travel

Allen Becker 0

Energy firm Aggreko shifting towards solar and battery power

Allen Becker 0

Water and sewerage bills set to fall by about £17 a year

Allen Becker 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *