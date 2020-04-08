Coronavirus: ‘We need to recruit hundreds more live-in carers’

Elder is an organization which supplies live-in carers throughout the United Kingdom. Its CEO says there was a surge in call for for them prior to now 3 weeks, because the coronavirus disaster has evolved. Peter Dowds says his largest problem is to recruit hundreds more carers at a time when one-to-one interviews are inconceivable.

This video is a part of the CEO Secrets collection. It is these days taking a look at how bosses are responding to the coronavirus disaster.

Video Journalist: Jeremy Howell