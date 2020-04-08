Coronavirus: Tesco tells people to visit stores to get food

Image copyright

Tesco has stated that the majority food will nonetheless want to be bought in-store amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The grocery store large stated it wasn’t ready to meet call for as extra consumers keep at house, in spite of the reality it has higher its on-line grocery buying groceries capability through greater than 20%.

It stated within the first weeks of the virus, there used to be “significant panic buying”, with gross sales up virtually a 3rd.

Tesco stated that had now subsided with food shares “returning to normal”.

“Between 85% and 90% of all food bought will require a visit to a store and here significant changes to the store environment have been implemented to maximise safety for colleagues and customers,” the store stated.

The chain stated it will proceed to try to “prioritise home delivery for the most vulnerable in society”.

The remark got here because the chain reported a pointy fall in pre-tax benefit for the yr to the top of February, down virtually 19% to £1.3bn.

The chain stated it used to be additionally not possible to forecast gross sales for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tesco stated it had already skilled a “significant absence” of group of workers amid the virus and had recruited greater than 45,000 new group of workers over the last two weeks.