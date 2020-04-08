Coronavirus: Insurance companies pause dividend payments

Image copyright

Insurers Aviva, RSA, Direct Line and Hiscox have scrapped plans to pay dividends to shareholders all over the coronavirus disaster.

They acted after monetary regulators prompt them to pause payouts on account of the uncertainty reason through Covid-19.

The Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) welcomed “the prudent decision”.

“Insurers should pay close attention to the need to protect policyholders and maintain safety and soundness,” it stated.

“Decisions regarding capital or significant risk management issues need to be informed by a range of scenarios, including very severe ones.”

‘Last minute force’

The Bank of England wrote to banks and insurers on the finish of March asking them to droop dividend payments and grasp onto the money which they are going to want all over the disaster.

Lloyds, Royal Bank of Scotland, Barclays, HSBC and Standard Chartered saved grasp directly to a complete of £15.6bn which shareholders were anticipating.

Wednesday’s motion through insurers noticed them stay again tens of millions they’d promised to shareholders in dividend payments.

Aviva had declared a last dividend of 30.9p a percentage, RSA a 23.1p dividend and Direct Line a 21.6p dividend.

“The regulator is clearly very keen for insurers to retain capital going into the next few months, and given the number of dividend cuts this morning we suspect some last minute pressure was applied to bring the industry to heel,” stated William Ryder, fairness analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

However rival insurer Legal & General unnoticed the Bank of England’s recommendation and introduced final week it intends to stay with its 2019 ultimate dividend.

Strong capital place

The insurers scrapping dividends quickly all stated they continue to be in a powerful capital place.

Aviva stated: “The Board has taken this decision in the wake of the unprecedented challenges COVID-19 presents for businesses, households and customers, and the adverse and highly uncertain impact on the global economy.”

RSA Chairman Martin Scicluna stated: “This is a troublesome determination, now not least relating to the preliminary affect it’ll have on shareholders.

“No corporate exists in a vacuum and presently we pass judgement on it to be in the most efficient long-term pursuits of RSA to turn forbearance on dividends and maximise {our capability} to strengthen shoppers beneath the phrases in their respective insurance policies and play our section in business tasks to strengthen aid efforts.”

Despite their capital power, insurers – like banks – are set to stand numerous monetary pressures, identified William Ryder.

“The coming months don’t seem to be going to be commonplace,” he said. “Motor insurance coverage claims are falling thank you to drain roads, however it is conceivable that different claims would possibly upward push going ahead.”

‘Real pressure’

Earlier this week companies had been warned to not scrap dividends “unnecessarily” on account of the adverse impact on pension savers.

The Investment Association wrote to FTSE 350-listed companies urging those who lower dividends to restart “once it’s prudent to take action”.

It identified that dividends are a very powerful source of revenue flow for plenty of savers, pensioners and institutional traders, together with pension price range and charities.

“The reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic has brought about actual pressure around the financial system and so it’s proper that traders assist stable the send,” stated Chris Cummings, leader govt of the Investment Association.

But he warned that companies that do not play honest will probably be held to account.

“We are depended on through tens of millions of pension savers to take a position their cash correctly and that suggests taking a long-term view, backing companies that do the proper factor, and conserving the ones that do not to account.”