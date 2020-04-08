News 

Coronavirus: Chancellor announces aid for charities

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has introduced a £750m bundle to stay suffering charities afloat throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The transfer follows worry that some charities are going through cave in, with source of revenue shrinking on account of enforced store closures.

Bigger charities similar to Oxfam and Age UK have furloughed two-thirds of body of workers.

The measures contain money grants direct to charities offering key services and products throughout the disaster.

As a part of the scheme, £360m can be immediately allotted by means of executive departments to these charities.

Another £370m will cross to small native charities, together with the ones turning in meals and crucial medications and offering monetary recommendation.

