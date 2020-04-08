Chris Cuomo Blasts Trump Over Coronavirus Response, Says ‘No More Letting Politics Reinforce Our Worst Instincts’

CNN host Chris Cuomo denounced President Donald Trump’s reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic, insisting the president has been “lying about the realities” of the disaster all through his day by day briefings.

Cuomo has been broadcasting his display Cuomo Prime Time within the isolation of his basement since pronouncing he had reduced in size the virus per week previous. On Tuesday evening’s display, he took Trump to job for what he mentioned used to be ignoring info and specializing in politics all through the emergency.

“There can be no more letting politics reinforce our worst instincts. We need to build on our best instincts. And that said, while I’m asking you all to do that, the man at the top refuses to change,” mentioned Cuomo.

The host then performed a clip from the Tuesday’s briefing appearing the president responding to a query about ignoring a memo he used to be given in January that advisable “aggressive containment” of the virus.

Trump justified disregarding the memo and making an previous prediction that COVID-19 instances can be “down to zero” in best days through insisting he used to be “a cheerleader for this country” who did not “want to create havoc and shock and everything else.”

“That’s exactly what leadership is. Anybody can tell people what they want to hear and make it easy,” Cuomo mentioned in keeping with the clip. “And then you know what you get? Exactly where we are right now. That was the most asinine statement of leadership I have ever heard.”

“That is clear thinking from him: ‘I’m a cheerleader,” he added. “So, I’m going to lie to you about the realities that your parents, your loved ones and your kids face. I’m not going to prepare the way I should because it reinforces the bullshit I’m telling you, and I’m going to hope you’re ok with it. We’ve got to do better than that.”

Newsweek reached out to the White House for remark however didn’t obtain a reaction in time for e-newsletter.

CNN host Chris Cuomo has endured to broadcast his nightly display whilst combating COVID-19 within the isolation of his house basement.

Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage/Getty

Cuomo additionally railed towards politics influencing perspectives at the have an effect on of the virus, specifically makes an attempt to reduce the COVID-19 pandemic through evaluating it to the H1N1 “swine flu” pandemic that came about whilst former President Barack Obama used to be in energy.

“Let’s expose something that you’ve been lied to about for too long: this ‘but the swine flu’ B.S.,” mentioned Cuomo. “It took a year for that virus in 2009 to claim the amount of lives we’ve lost in less than two months. Do you understand that now? Do you understand that how quickly something can kill you has a direct relationship to how deadly that thing is? Stop ignoring the facts for political advantage. Get real, the past is over.”

Despite Trump’s previous predictions that the virus can be temporarily contained and the rustic can be “opened up” through Easter Sunday, Cuomo mentioned he expects to stay ill then and “for some time” after that.

He added that he used to be dealing with the virus slightly smartly however were experiencing some melancholy because of a resurgence of fever and uncertainty in regards to the process his sickness and restoration.

“It’s hard to have a fever for 20 hours a day, it just wears you down emotionally,” mentioned Cuomo.