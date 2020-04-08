Chilling pictures show babies wearing face shields to protect them against coronavirus at Thai hospital
Chilling pictures show babies wearing face shields to protect them against coronavirus at Thai hospital

CHILLING pictures show new child babies wearing face shields to protect them against coronavirus at Thai hospital.

The new child babies had been fitted with face shields after rising from the womb to face an international in disaster.

This new child child wore a protecting face protect at a hospital in Thailand
Both babies, born at Princ Hospital in Suvarnabhumi, Thailand, had been provided with the visors to save you the unfold of Covid-19 because the fatal virus continues to sweep around the globe.

Wrapped in child garments with best their faces poking out, the contraption covers the whole lot in their heads.

A Thai nurse and new child child put on face shields to save you the unfold of the COVID-19 and coronavirus pandemic at Princ Hospital Suvarnabhumi, in Samut Prakan province
A nurse in short lifts the lid at the child’s visor to feed them milk
It got here as Thailand’s top minister introduced a night-time curfew around the nation, pronouncing folks had to “adapt to survive”.

The 10pm till 4am curfew, which is able to run indefinitely, is the most recent measure through the federal government to curb gatherings and feature folks keep at house up to conceivable.

Thailand has noticed emerging numbers of circumstances who become inflamed in a foreign country prior to returning to the rustic and has put just about 2,000 individuals who got here into touch with them into quarantine.

Last week, Thailand closed all border crossings for everybody with the exception of for Thai nationals, diplomats and their households, and foreigners with allows permitting them to paintings in Thailand.

The World Health Organisation’s newest figures show 1,771 circumstances and 12 deaths within the nation.

It got here as Thailand’s top minister introduced a curfew around the nation after 1,771 circumstances and 12 deaths due to the coronavirus
