Chilling pictures show babies wearing face shields to protect them against coronavirus at Thai hospital





CHILLING pictures show new child babies wearing face shields to protect them against coronavirus at Thai hospital.

The new child babies had been fitted with face shields after rising from the womb to face an international in disaster.

Read our coronavirus reside weblog for the most recent information & updates

EPA

EPA

The contraption covers the whole lot in their tiny heads[/caption]

Both babies, born at Princ Hospital in Suvarnabhumi, Thailand, had been provided with the visors to save you the unfold of Covid-19 because the fatal virus continues to sweep around the globe.

Wrapped in child garments with best their faces poking out, the contraption covers the whole lot in their heads.

EPA

EPA

It got here as Thailand’s top minister introduced a night-time curfew around the nation, pronouncing folks had to “adapt to survive”.

The 10pm till 4am curfew, which is able to run indefinitely, is the most recent measure through the federal government to curb gatherings and feature folks keep at house up to conceivable.

MOST READ IN WORLD NEWS RIDE THE WAVE

Coronavirus panic on French warship as dozens of sailors come down with worm

MESSAGE TO THE WORLD

'Please be told from Wuhan's errors', say locals as lockdown ends GOING VIRAL

Fake coronavirus mask flogged on Instagram as 10Okay rip-off accounts flood marketplace

AISLE BE DAMNED

Moment bride is arrested as police bust coronavirus lockdown marriage ceremony FEAR THE RABBIT

Hilarious pics show children' terrified reactions to assembly the Easter bunny BACK ON TOP

Jeff Bezos international’s richest particular person once more with $113bn as coronavirus wrecks checklist





Thailand has noticed emerging numbers of circumstances who become inflamed in a foreign country prior to returning to the rustic and has put just about 2,000 individuals who got here into touch with them into quarantine.

Last week, Thailand closed all border crossings for everybody with the exception of for Thai nationals, diplomats and their households, and foreigners with allows permitting them to paintings in Thailand.

The World Health Organisation’s newest figures show 1,771 circumstances and 12 deaths within the nation.

EPA





Source link