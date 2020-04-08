Best stocks to buy now: These 5 names will weather the coronavirus pandemic





This article is a part of Fortune‘s quarterly funding information for Q2 2020.

“It was good news” 3 months in the past.

That’s how Saira Malik, head of world equities at Nuveen, and plenty of portfolio managers like her, considered it. But now, a recession is “pretty much a definite,” continues Malik.

In each the markets and economic system, there’s been a “dramatic drop down that’s really been unprecedented from anything I’ve ever witnessed,” says Lori Keith, who manages the $4.7 billion Parnassus Mid Cap Fund. What a distinction 3 months could make.

For a bit of the first quarter, buyers loved a rather positive image: Consumer self assurance and spending had been robust, unemployment was once rather low, a business battle that had vexed many an investor in 2019 was once resolving, and plenty of stocks had been reserving their all-time highs (together with a number of on Fortune’s listing this quarter).

But as the coronavirus unfold all the way through China and the U.S., marketplace malaise unfold with it. In March, markets recorded their quickest decline right into a undergo marketplace ever, shedding over 20% in simply 16 buying and selling classes. Now, heading into the moment quarter, the image for buyers is altogether dismal. And mavens aren’t sugarcoating it.

The numbers are “going to be pretty ugly. Investors should be prepared to see that,” Malik warns.

Estimates on the Street range, however some watch for up to a 30% decline in GDP in the moment quarter, with hundreds of thousands of jobs misplaced, and destructive EPS expansion to end the yr. The query now on Wall Street’s lips? How lengthy, and the way dangerous.

Nuveen’s Malik; Dan Chung, the CEO and CIO of $24 billion Fred Alger Management advisory company; and Parnassus’s Keith all consider restoration is also V-shaped or U-shaped (Every portfolio supervisor who spoke with Fortune for this text sees a technical recession, or decline in GDP for 2 consecutive quarters, in the coming months). But for Chung, now’s the time for grit: “Investors should definitely hold tight, and frankly, I think they should be adding to their equity exposure right now.”

Those like Parnassus’s Keith see a “really rapid snap back and recovery” as soon as circumstances diminish and restrictions are lifted. But in the interim, she says, buyers want to 0 in on “maintaining exposure to those companies that have the ability to weather the downturn…[But] being positioned on that back side is really important.”

So, what’s the plan of assault? The key for inventory buyers now, say strategists: Look for corporations with explicit catalysts to no longer best weather the coronavirus setting but in addition boost up expansion on the different facet. Many buyers flip to dividend stocks in occasions of hassle for the further source of revenue they supply via their yields. Fortune requested 3 most sensible portfolio managers which dividend-paying stocks they’re the usage of to bolster their portfolios—and which stocks have the doable to pop out more potent in the wake of the disaster.

Republic Services (RSG, $75)

It might not be the sexiest inventory on Fortune’s listing: Republic Services is a waste disposal corporate. But don’t toss this inventory in the trash—Parnassus’s Keith is bullish on the second-largest supplier of waste products and services in the U.S. for the crucial provider it supplies amid the pandemic. About 80% of Republic Services’ earnings is habitual, and the majority of this is secured via multiyear contracts, she notes, so “they have very strong visibility into their future earnings and cash flow” at a time when many huge names don’t. The inventory is buying and selling down more or less 16% yr to date, and remains to be off round 25% from its 52-week top in February. But with a 2.2% dividend yield (which Keith says must be in a position to develop through the years), Republic Services is offering buyers with slightly of additional source of revenue all the way through those exhausting occasions. Plus, the corporate has a powerful observe document of surviving downturns: In 2009, Keith notes, the corporate generated “very strong” money from operations of just about $1.5 billion. The waste disposal supplier has additionally been making an investment in innovation, era, and its personal operations to proceed to pressure income expansion. That’s why Keith believes Republic Services has a “well-positioned and resilient business model to weather what happens in the next coming quarters.” Even at its trailing price-to-earnings of 22 occasions income, the corporate comes affordable in opposition to the business moderate (27 occasions income).

Amazon (AMZN, $2,012)

For weeks, we’ve been caught inside of—a few of us on our couches, some operating from house, and, for many people, adapting to ordering necessities on-line. Cue Amazon. This setting is “basically perfect” for Amazon, Nuveen’s Malik contends, as a result of the chance of a few shops final completely opens the door for Amazon to scoop up customers for fundamental prerequisites and family merchandise—with quicker supply thank you to the titan’s funding in its infrastructure over the previous 18 months. However, that supply has come at a value: in fresh weeks, Amazon staff have hosted protests and walkouts over considerations that remedy and protection measures amid the well being disaster were inadequate.

Those problems however, amid the onslaught of other folks operating from house, Amazon is a “big winner” in the transition of computing and IT infrastructure from on-premises to cloud, says Malik. While the inventory is one among the few that has controlled to eke out in the inexperienced year-to-date (Alger’s Chung calls it “oddly defensive” at this time and has added to positions in the inventory), Amazon remains to be off over 7% from its 52-week highs in February—an extraordinary dip for buyers to pounce on. In truth, Chung thinks there’s no explanation why Amazon shouldn’t no longer best reclaim previous highs, however cross “well beyond that” in the coming yr. Getting Amazon at a cut price now can be a win for buyers in the long run: Malik believes there will be a “structural shift in the way people shop and think about shelter, even once the restrictions are lifted”—hanging Amazon in a really perfect spot to get advantages.

Applied Materials (AMAT, $48)

With quite a few servers and computer systems surging on-line at this time, it’s no surprise Alger’s Chung likes semiconductor fabrics supplier Applied Materials. For one, the world chief in fabrics engineering answers for semiconductor chips and electronics is a “beneficiary of all of this massive consumption of streaming, digital media, and also business work from home,” says Chung, as semiconductors are “the lifeblood of the technology industry.” There are only some corporations that may give the ones like Nvidia and Intel with the apparatus wanted to manufacture semiconductors, and Applied Materials is coming strangely affordable at this time. The inventory, which can pay a 1.9% dividend yield, is these days buying and selling down some 29% from its all-time highs, round 15 occasions trailing income. Chung likes the inventory now (and popping out of the coronavirus disaster) as it’s poised to capitalize on the pattern of the whole lot going to the cloud. Plus, says Chung, it’s most likely “many companies will build in extra redundancy and capacity [for computing] after this,” with Applied Materials proper there to send apparatus to lend a hand construct the chips. That’s why he sees the inventory appearing an outstanding rally in the coming months.

Cerner (CERN, $64)

Health care is beneath super power all the way through the coronavirus outbreak, and an upcoming election isn’t doing a lot to ease investor fears. But one sensible play, Parnassus’s Keith says, is Cerner, an digital well being knowledge provider and supplier of analytics, gadgets, and {hardware}. Now greater than ever, Keith suggests, “there’s going to be a very strong need for maintaining upgrading [electronic health] records, but also analytics and other services.” With a “very wide moat,” and robust place along just one different primary competitor, Epic Systems, Cerner is in a position to stay money flowing with long-term contracts and a top value for switching related to its era that entrenches it with consumers. Case in level: Keith singles out the corporate’s fresh multiyear, $10 billion take care of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to create an built-in well being document machine for veterans. Plus, she likes Cerner’s ancillary analytics products and services that lend a hand “provide preventative as well as diagnostic treatment for doctors to be able to utilize.” Right now, the inventory is down about 20% from its all-time top hit previous this yr, and even supposing it these days trades over 29 occasions trailing income, the inventory doles out a 1.1% dividend yield.

Booking Holdings (BKNG, $1,376)

If there have been two evident industries harm instantly via the unfold of coronavirus and go back and forth bans, it’s hospitality and go back and forth. As the industries are taking a beating, no inventory is possibly extra uncovered than Booking Holdings. The go back and forth and resort aggregator owns the likes of Priceline, OpenTable, Kayak, Rentalcars.com, and, in fact, Booking.com—all feeling the ache of go back and forth and eating grinding to a halt in fresh weeks. But Nuveen’s Malik sees alternative right here: The corporate makes up about $100 billion of the $1.7 trillion in the on-line go back and forth marketplace, she notes, and is a robust spouse for resorts (Booking has relationships with 460,000 resorts, hotels, and hotels in over 230 nations), and at the moment valuations, the inventory is a cut price. One plus for Booking as opposed to a resort or airline corporate: It doesn’t have the fastened prices—“They don’t own hotels, they don’t own cruise ships, they don’t own planes,” Malik says. Once restrictions are in the end lifted, she suggests, there will be numerous pent-up call for for go back and forth and eating, and customers must flock to the web site as eating places and resorts rebound from the coronavirus shutdowns. (Plus, Malik issues out, Booking has long past via classes of go back and forth disruption sooner than and “come out stronger”). Trading down just about 33% yr to date, Booking comes at a steep cut price, and these days trades at an affordable 14 occasions income.

All inventory costs calculated as of 04/07/2020.

