Army Soldiers Must Maintain Hair Grooming Standards Even as Base Barber Shops Close for Coronavirus

Men who input army carrier get their heads shaved as a part of the entire access procedure. Women have their locks lopped off as smartly. It’s a part of turning into one inside a unit. It’s as not unusual as getting issued equipment, assigned recruit coaching bunks and having your global flipped within out.

Maintaining the ones grooming requirements, alternatively, is every army member’s duty. This is whether or not the member chooses to make use of base amenities or a industrial barber or salon. But now that the Army has close down its barber retail outlets on bases and installations to discourage the unfold of coronavirus, its squaddies are nonetheless required to stick to grooming requirements.

Michael Grinston, who’s Sgt. Major of the Army, stated all over a Tuesday the town corridor that squaddies must stay their grooming requirements with out “going overboard.”

“Know what the standards are and maybe don’t go overboard … making sure it’s extra close and high and tight,” Grinston stated within the Army Times. “The standard is neatly groomed. For males, when the hair is combed, it doesn’t fall in the eyebrows [and] it’s not in the ears. I know you’re wanting more, but it’s very clear what the regulations is.”

Army-based barber retail outlets can have been a final hotel for many squaddies desiring to deal with grooming requirements, as a result of maximum industrial retail outlets across the nation have closed all over the COVID-19 pandemic, which has ended in many of us exercising social distancing.

Sport Clips, for instance, has close down maximum of its national franchises to practice social distancing pointers. With little get entry to to getting a trim across the ears, and holding the hair out of the eyes, the Army stated pointers are pointers, and that they are going to factor scissors to mend any hair issues, consistent with Army Chief of Staff James McConville.

“If there’s a problem with meeting the standard, the idea that your hair is over your ears or your hair is over your eyes, we can have that discussion and probably issue you a pair of scissors,” McConville stated.

A brand new cadet receives an army haircut on the barber store on campus all over Reception Day on the United States Military Academy at West Point, June 27, 2016 in West Point, New York.

Photo via Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Soldiers stationed in faraway spaces across the nation and globe could be affected extra via the rules than the ones stationed at greater bases like Fort Lee, Virginia, and Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, the place the Army and Air Force Exchange Service barbershops have closed however have cellular AAFES barbers to assist stay squaddies prime and tight.

Some Marine Corps barber retail outlets had been ready to stay open as lengthy as they deal with social distancing pointers, consistent with a Marine Corps Times file.