‘Young Steve Irwin’ park ranger, 23, mauled to death by shark on first week of ‘dream job’





AN Aussie natural world ranger, described by buddies as “a young Steve Irwin”, has been mauled to death by a shark on the first week of his dream task after the lad went for a swim with buddies.

Zach Robba was once most effective 23 years previous when he was once fatally attacked by a shark off Australia’s Great Barrier Reef on Monday – the 3rd assault within the space in as many months.

The budding Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service worker had spent the day doing repairs paintings on North West Island in Queensland when he and his buddies determined to opt for a swim off the again of their boat.

The small crew of fellow natural world rangers had been forward of him and had already reached the boat when the shark struck.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tony Anderson instructed newshounds that the crowd “would have witnessed the attack”.

He added: “There were four people swimming off the back of a boat, cooling down after a day’s work.”

Zach suffered in depth accidents to his leg and arm.

He survived an emergency flight to the Gladstone clinic died past due on Monday night time.

It’s no longer transparent what sort of shark was once concerned.

The Iona College Old Boys affiliation honored their former scholar in a Facebook publish on Tuesday.

“This was Zach’s dream job and he embraced all that it entailed,” the publish learn.

“Incredibly sad and lost for words, rest in peace mate,” an alumnus wrote on the publish.

Another added: “You were one of the most genuine and decent guy around”.

One pal mentioned: “Zach was so full of life & I’ll always remember him as a young Steve Irwin!”