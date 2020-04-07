Will Drew Brees Leave New Orleans After This Season? ESPN Wants to Add Saints QB to Its Monday Night Football Booth

Drew Brees can have just lately signed a two-year deal extension with the New Orleans Saints, however ESPN has reportedly no longer given up on plans to make the veteran quarterback the brand new face of Monday Night Football (MNF) display.

Just over two weeks in the past, the 41-year-old formally re-signed with the Saints, hanging pen to paper on a two-year contract price $50 million, which incorporates a $23 million signing bonus and reputedly hanging an finish to speculations that he would possibly switch the soccer box for the statement sales space.

It didn’t take lengthy, then again, for Brees’ long run to be introduced into query once more after Saints trainer Sean Payton by accident appeared to elevate the lid on his megastar’s plans. “The unique situation with our team and with our quarterback, Drew Brees, is he’s announced he’s coming back for his final season,” Payton advised ESPN’s Get Up remaining Wednesday.

While the Saints trainer can have merely misspoken, his feedback additional fueled speculations the previous Purdue alumni’s profession within the NFL would possibly come to an finish this season.

According to the New York Post, ESPN has been tracking the placement and is trying to persuade Brees to sign up for its MNF staff when he retires and has tabled an be offering north of $6 million in step with 12 months to Brees. The determine is thought to be shut to what present Las Vegas head trainer Jon Gruden made all through his ultimate seasons on MNF, when he pocketed round $ 6.five million a 12 months, and quite under the $7 million-a-year wage FOX Sports is paying Troy Aikman.

When contacted through Newsweek, ESPN declined to remark.

Significantly, the once a year determine reported through the Post could be virtually two times the quantity of the rookie contract signed with CBS in 2017. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback penned a three-year deal price roughly $three million a 12 months with the broadcaster, which was once due to expire on the finish of remaining season.

Romo’s seamless transition from megastar quarterback to essentially the most in-demand analyst within the recreation noticed him courted through more than a few broadcasters at the start of the 12 months, together with ESPN. In January, Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports reported the broadcaster was once getting ready a multi-year deal price between $10 million and $14 million to trap Romo clear of CBS and make him the highest-paid game broadcaster within the historical past of American tv.

The 39-year-old, then again, opted to stay with CBS and on the finish of February signed the biggest game analyst contract in TV historical past, agreeing to a 10-year deal price roughly $17 million in step with season.

Having ignored out on Romo, ESPN grew to become its consideration to Philip Rivers and Peyton Manning. The former, then again, signed a one-year handle the Indianapolis Colts to proceed his taking part in profession, whilst the latter reportedly indicated he wasn’t within the function of TV analyst.

At the tip of remaining month, Outkick the Coverage first discussed ESPN had recognized Brees as its subsequent goal and the Post reported the broadcaster was once recently the highest-bidder for the Saints quarterback, but it surely confronted festival from each NBC and FOX Sports, which broadcast Sunday Night Football and Thursday Night Football respectively.

MNF has come below scrutiny for missing the oomph and pizzaz of rival broadcast cubicles and it’s arguably nonetheless on the lookout for an good enough substitute for John Madden, who left ABC in 2005, the overall season all through which the broadcaster held the rights to the display.

In the 15 intervening years, the function has been stuffed through Joe Theismann, Tony Kornheiser, Ron Jaworski, Gruden, Jason Witten and Anthony “Booger” McFarland, who was once promoted to the function in May remaining 12 months.

Aside from Gruden, then again, none of those that have adopted Madden have lived up to the veteran broadcaster’s requirements.

Despite the grievance, viewing figures had been pleasant for ESPN. Last month the broadcaster reported Monday Night Football recorded its best target market since 2015, completing the 17-game agenda in 2019 with 12,569,000, an 8 p.c build up from the former 12 months.

The program ranked as cable’s most-watched sequence for the 3rd directly 12 months and the rise in viewership marked the second one consecutive season with an 8 p.c upward push in viewership, with target market up an total 17 p.c from the 2017 season.

ESPN could also be protecting its choices open with Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky rising as the primary applicants to be within the MNF sales space subsequent season.

Drew Brees #nine of the New Orleans Saints stands at the box all through the NFC Wild Card Playoff recreation in opposition to the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January five in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Sean Gardner/Getty