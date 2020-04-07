WhatsApp Limits Viral Message Sharing in Bid to Stop Spread of Coronavirus Misinformation

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp has introduced the advent of a brand new prohibit on forwarding messages in a bid to gradual the unfold of incorrect information amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

From Tuesday onwards, customers will simplest be ready to ahead positive viral messages—the ones forwarded 5 or extra occasions through others—to one chat at a time, in accordance to a WhatsApp weblog submit.

“Is all forwarding bad? Certainly not,” the weblog submit learn. “We know many users forward helpful information, as well as funny videos, memes, and reflections or prayers they find meaningful. In recent weeks, people have also used WhatsApp to organize public moments of support for frontline health workers.”

“However, we’ve seen a significant increase in the amount of forwarding which users have told us can feel overwhelming and can contribute to the spread of misinformation. We believe it’s important to slow the spread of these messages down to keep WhatsApp a place for personal conversation.”

While it’s quite simple to get across the prohibit through sending the similar message to a number of other chats one after the other, the Facebook-owned platform hopes that the newest measures will put a brake on how temporarily incorrect information is ready to unfold

With hundreds of thousands of folks world wide locked up at house throughout the pandemic, the use of messaging platforms has turn out to be extra essential than ever as our social lives transfer on-line.

However, WhatsApp has come underneath scrutiny throughout the previous few weeks over the convenience with which false data—as an example, unproven remedies for COVID-19—can unfold at the platform.

The Irish Prime Minister, Leo Varadkar, used to be one of those that has criticized the platform in contemporary weeks announcing in a Twitter submit: “I am urging everyone to please stop sharing unverified info on WhatsApp groups. These messages are scaring and confusing people and causing real damage. Please get your info from official, trusted sources.”

The newest measure from WhatsApp is identical to one presented final 12 months, which averted customers from forwarding a message to greater than 5 chats at a time.

“As a private messaging service, we’ve taken several steps over the years to help keep conversations intimate. For example, we previously set limits on forwarded messages to constrain virality, which led to a 25 percent decrease in message forwards globally at the time,” the weblog submit learn.

“We believe that now more than ever people need to be able to connect privately. Our teams are hard at work to keep WhatsApp running reliably during this unprecedented global crisis. We’ll continue to listen to your feedback and improve ways for people to share with each other on WhatsApp.”

Last month, WhatsApp—which has greater than two billion customers world wide—introduced the release of a bot carrier, in partnership with the World Health Organization, which can give customers with dependable details about the pandemic, 24 hours an afternoon.

