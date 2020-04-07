What Will Happen on RAW After Strive againstMania 36?

The two-night Strive againstMania 36 was once an tournament that WWE fanatics will take into accout for future years. But it is Monday and that suggests WWE is rolling on to the following primary tournament with new champions and storylines to proceed.

Monday Night RAW noticed somewhat of the whole lot at Strive againstMania 36. Drew McIntyre vanquished Brock Lesnar to seize the WWE Championship, bringing a brand new generation to the flagship display. What’s subsequent for McIntyre and Lesnar? We might to find out this night.

Kevin Owens made his personal Strive againstMania second via jumping off the signal and onto Seth Rollins to seize the victory on Saturday evening. With the “Monday Night Messiah” taken down a peg, the place does Rollins cross from right here and is Owens in any case via with him?

Becky Lynch stunned the WWE Universe when she rolled up Shayna Baszler to retain the RAW Women’s Championship. Despite Baszler dominating the locker room in fresh weeks, Lynch simply that a lot craftier and escaped Strive againstMania with the identify she received a yr in the past.

Now that Lynch has defeated mainly everybody on the logo, who will step as much as “The Man” and what is subsequent for Shayna?

Edge made his in-ring go back Sunday evening after 9 years when he defeated Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing event. The “Rated R Superstar” has taken out his former tag group spouse in a brutal event, so what is subsequent for Edge? Numerous questions that may with a bit of luck be spoke back Monday evening.

The Street Profits effectively defended the RAW Tag Team championships in opposition to Austin Theory and Angel Garza, however the larger tale was once the coming of NXT’s Bianca Belair. She got here out for the save after a post-match beatdown and delivered one in all her personal on Zelina Vega. Will those six go paths this night?

And in any case, Charlotte Flair defeated Rhea Ripley to turn into NXT Women’s Champion as soon as once more. The RAW celebrity is now a champion as soon as once more, however for the black and gold however does that imply she’ll be pulling double responsibility?

Here’s the whole lot that came about on the April 6 episode of Monday Night RAW.

WWE

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS

Asuka vs Liv Morgan

Asuka wins by means of submission after an Asuka Lock.

Becky Lynch Interview

After a recap of her event, Lynch was once interviewed behind the scenes at Strive againstMania. She’s requested about how she escaped the event. Becky says she at all times must be smarter and places over Shayna Baszler’s talent. She says that it was once a battle between talent and middle, and she or he has extra middle.When requested what is subsequent, Becky says that if Shayna is not satisfied concerning the end she is aware of the place to seek out her.

Shayna is behind the scenes and continues to mention “the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat.” She seems to be on the digital camera and says that Becky goes to really feel her agony.

Street Profits (c) vs Austin Theory and Angel Garza (with Zelina Vega) – RAW Tag Team Championship Match

Street Profits win by means of disqualification when the referee sees Zelina Vega conserving Montez Ford’s leg.After the bell, Garza, Theory and Vega gang up on the Street Profits like remaining evening. Bianca Belair comes out for the save and clears the hoopBianca will get on the mic and says that she “goes here now” and she or he’s the EST of WWE and demanding situations Zelina Vega to a event.