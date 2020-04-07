Vladimir Putin wishes Boris Johnson speedy coronavirus recovery insisting his ‘sense of humour’ will help him defeat bug





VLADIMIR Putin has needed Boris Johnson a speedy recovery insisting his “sense of humour” will help him defeat coronavirus.

The PM used to be admitted to clinic on Sunday, ahead of being moved to extensive care final evening with his signs dramatically worsening.

Read our coronavirus are living weblog for the most recent information & updates

Alamy Live News

Crown Copyright

And the Russian president as of late joined the rising ranks of global leaders sending BoJo their splendid.

Putin – who used to be himself not too long ago published to be self-isolating over Covid-19 fears – mentioned Mr Johnson’s “energy, optimism and sense of humour” would help him defeat fatal bug, which has killed greater than 75,000 globally.

In a “telegram” to his British counterpart, Putin mentioned: “Dear Prime Minister, I want to specific my trustworthy beef up to you right through this hard time.

“I’m positive that your power, optimism and sense of humour will help to defeat the sickness.

“I sincerely want you a speedy and whole recovery.

“Respectfully yours, Vladimir Putin.”

BOJO’S BATTLE

But on the identical time, the president’s spokesman bizarrely advised Russian information company RIA Novosti that London “has not asked Russia for help in curing Johnson from coronavirus”.

British docs “will be able to take care of him themselves”, mentioned the record.

It comes after Donald Trump mentioned the United States used to be providing any help it would to Boris’ clinical crew, including he had requested “genius” drug corporations to help his “really good friend”.

Thousands of Brits additionally took to social media as of late and the day before today to ship their love and need the PM a speedy recovery.

Boris used to be taken to clinic for assessments on Sunday night – after his GP noticed him on a Zoom video name, the Daily Mail reviews.

CORONAVIRUS CRISIS – STAY IN THE KNOW Don't leave out the most recent information and figures – and very important recommendation for you and your circle of relatives. To obtain The Sun’s Coronavirus publication for your inbox each and every tea time, enroll right here.

To observe us on Facebook, merely ‘Like’ our Coronavirus web page.

Get Britain’s best-selling newspaper delivered on your smartphone or pill on a daily basis – to find out extra.

Most learn in information coronavirus tragedy

Mum dies right through labour at NHS clinic leaving senior body of workers 'in tears'

BORIS BATTLE

PM ‘needed 4 litres of oxygen in intensive care’ after suffering to respire

HAY NOW

Hay fever hell as 23C temperatures 'to carry worst pollen ranges in 70 YEARS' GOVE ISOLATING

Michael Gove self-isolating after circle of relatives member will get coronavirus signs 'YOUR COUNTRY NEEDS YOU'

#PrayForBoris developments as British public urge PM to tug thru

VIRUS CRISIS

Boris Johnson stays in extensive care as Michael Gove isolates





It is known the PM used to be in excellent spirits the day before today morning, however by means of the afternoon he started to fight to respire and wanted oxygen.

He isn’t but on a ventilator and continues to be mindful – however docs ready a unit to be able by means of his bedside will have to he irritate in a single day.

The information comes 12 days after the PM used to be recognized with the virus.

Give now to The Sun's NHS attraction BRITAIN’s 4 million NHS body of workers are at the frontline within the fight towards coronavirus. But whilst they’re serving to save lives, who’s there to help them? The Sun has introduced an attraction to boost £1MILLION for NHS employees. The Who Cares Wins Appeal targets to get necessary beef up to body of workers of their hour of want. We have teamed up with NHS Charities Together of their pressing Covid-19 Appeal to make sure the cash will get to precisely who wishes it. The Sun is donating £50,000 and we would really like YOU to help us lift 1,000,000 kilos, to help THEM. No subject how little you’ll be able to spare, please donate as of late right here www.thesun.co.united kingdom/whocareswinsappeal













Source link