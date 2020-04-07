US drew up plans to liberate UK in case Russia invaded after World War Two





GENERALS in the US drew up secret plans to liberate Britain in case Russia invaded after World War Two, historical information display.

MI5 considered them detailed maps of our beach and seashores so America could be able for a counter-offensive towards the Soviets.

The plan, codenamed Operation Sandstone, has been discovered on the National Archives.

It started in August 1946 however making plans ­persevered into the mid-1960s.

The National Archives’ Dr Dan Gilfoyle stated: “Operation Sandstone completed in 1966, however now not sooner than it had produced a wealthy photographic and descriptive document of the British coast.

“The survey was once thankfully by no means required for its unique objective and its data remained in garage.”

The learn about detailed coastline and seabed prerequisites, seashore gradients and sea intensity to permit the US Navy to land troops will have to Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin’s forces invade, and recognized stumbling blocks to tanks.

Dr Gilfoyle stated the plans may now be helpful to lend a hand combat coastal erosion.

He stated: “They might yet have an important role for environmental studies.”





