Two fox cubs battle it out over a piece of chicken in stunning snaps





THE fur — and meals — flies as a pair of fox cubs have interaction in morsel struggle.

They had been brawling over a piece of chicken however one spat chewed meat to distract the opposite in Esztergom, Hungary.

mediadrumimages/ZoltanLaki/@zoltan.laki.56

Fox cubs are stuck on digicam combating for a piece of chicken

mediadrumimages/ZoltanLaki/@zoltan.laki.56

Photographer Zoltán Laki took the photographs of the fox cubs

Photographer Zoltán Laki, 64, stated: “Once the fight was over they kept playing as if nothing had happened.”

He stated: “These battles are performed so speedy, so it may be very tricky to take a picture this is sharp and transparent.

“Foxes are great animals, however stay in thoughts that they’re wild animals and simply struggle for meals, even with their very own sibling.

“My favourite shot is where they spit out the food. It was chicken wings and chicken liver mixed in, which one of the foxes had already chewed on which makes it look like some animal’s brains.”

“Once the fight was over, one of the foxes quickly came to and swallowed the food that was flying in the photo. And then they kept playing, as if nothing had happened.”

Zoltán spent hours ready within his good friend’s fowl sanctuary to seize this fox boxing second.

He added: “I love these gorgeous animals because they are playful and sweet, have a beautiful coat and look great in photos.”

“They are good, cautious and crafty so it isn’t simple to create intimate moments about them.

mediadrumimages/ZoltanLaki/@zoltan.laki.56

Photographer Zoltán stated: ‘Once the struggle was once over they saved enjoying as though not anything had came about’[/caption]

mediadrumimages/ZoltanLaki/@zoltan.laki.56

Zoltán took the motion photographs in his local Hungary[/caption]

mediadrumimages/ZoltanLaki/@zoltan.laki.56

Zoltán spent hours ready within his good friend’s fowl sanctuary to seize this fox boxing second[/caption]

mediadrumimages/ZoltanLaki/@zoltan.laki.56

Zoltán says he loves those beautiful animals as a result of they’re playful and candy and glance nice in pictures[/caption]





