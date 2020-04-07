Tuesday Jackpot is $127 Million

The Mega Millions jackpot for 04/07/20 is $127 million, and the drawing will likely be held at 11 p.m. ET this night.

For the most recent effects after they occur Tuesday night time, stay this web page bookmarked and refresh it to look in case you grasp the profitable numbers.

Tonight’s 04/07/20 jackpot is price $127 million, with a cash-value choice of $103 million. The general jackpot may just building up relying at the collection of tickets offered across the nation previous to the drawing.

The profitable numbers on Friday (04/03/20) for the $121 million jackpot had been: 24-38-44-57-58 with a Mega Ball of 17. The Megaplier was once 4x.

There was once no grand prize winner from Friday’s drawing, nor was once there price tag offered that matched the primary 5 white balls, and minus the gold Mega Ball, for the sport’s 2d prize of $1 million.

There had been 5 tickets offered national on Friday that matched 4 of the 5 white balls and the Mega Ball for the $10,000 0.33 prize. One of the ones bought the Megaplier for an additional $1, which made their third-prize winnings price $40,000.

Mega Millions is one in all two multi-state lottery video games. Here are tickets from a couple of states—Louisiana, Florida and Mississippi—purchased in February and March. Mega Millions is performed on Tuesdays and Fridays. The different multi-state lottery recreation is Powerball, which is performed on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Scott McDonald/Newsweek

The earlier Mega Millions grand prize winner was once Tuesday 02/11/20 for $202 million with a price tag offered in New Jersey. The earlier grand prize winner sooner than that was once Tuesday 12/17/19 for $372 million with a price tag offered in Ohio.

Prior to that, a $227 million price tag was once offered on 09/24/19 within the town of Cedar Park, Texas—a suburb north of Austin. The winner from close by Leander got here ahead to assert that prize, however they needed to stay nameless.

Mega Millions is a multi-state lottery each and every Tuesday and Friday night time, and it is one in all America’s two largest lottery jackpot video games. Mega Millions jackpots get started at $40 million, and different prizes pay from $1 million to $2 million or extra with a Megaplier. Tickets are $2 consistent with line, and odds of profitable with a $2 Mega Millions price tag are one in 303 million. For additional info on Mega Millions, or to test your previous numbers, talk over with its web page.

Powerball is the opposite multi-state lottery, and it additionally begins at $40 million. Its drawings happen in a while after 11 p.m. ET on Wednesday and Saturday nights. Here is the Powerball web page for more info, or to test previous profitable numbers.

Tuesday night time we can put up the Mega Millions 04/07/20 drawing payouts and inform if there was once a winner and the place that winner got here from, if this is the case.

Here are the highest 10 Mega Millions Jackpots up to now:

Amount/Date/Winning Tickets

$1.537 billion 10/23/2018 1-SC

$656 million 3/30/2012 3-IL, 1-KS, 1-MD

$648 million 12/17/2013 2-CA, 1-GA

$543 million 7/24/2018 1-CA

$536 million 7/8/2016 1-IN

$533 million 3/30/2018 1-NJ

$522 million 6/07/2019 1-CA

$451 million 1/5/2018 1-FL

$414 million 3/18/2014 2-FL, 1-MD

$393 million 8/11/2017 1-IL