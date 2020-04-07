Trump Says He Never Read, Looked for Memo Warning of Possible Coronavirus Pandemic

President Donald Trump on Tuesday mentioned he by no means learn or thought to be studying a memorandum wherein his best business adviser warned of the want to enforce an “aggressive containment” approach to save you an enormous loss of reside and financial injury from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report in query was once authored in January by way of the White House Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, Dr. Peter Navarro, and submitted to the president by means of National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien.

In it, he warned of “an increasing probability of a full-blown COVID-19 pandemic that could infect as many as 100 million Americans, with a loss of life a many as 1-2 million souls.”

Navarro, a maverick Havard-educated economist who has lengthy advocated a more difficult stance towards Chinese business practices, pressed for “an immediate travel ban on China” as section of an “aggressive containment” approach to mitigate what a Council of Economic Advisers learn about predicted generally is a $3.eight trillion loss in phrases of financial act consequently of a virus.

But when requested concerning the memorandum throughout a White House press briefing on Tuesday, Trump mentioned he didn’t see it on the time.

“I heard he wrote some memos talking about a pandemic,” Trump mentioned. “I didn’t see them, I didn’t look for them either.”

President Donald Trump speaks to newshounds following a gathering of the coronavirus activity power within the Brady Press Briefing Room on the White House on April 7.

Pressed additional on when he become mindful of the memorandum’s life, Trump mentioned he requested Navarro concerning the paperwork “just a little while ago” after studying about them.

“I said: ‘Did you do a memo?'” Trump recalled, including that he nonetheless neither appeared for the report, noticed the report, or requested Navarro to turn him the report.

When it was once identified to Trump that he been downplaying the seriousness of the danger from COVID-19 on the time Navarro penned his memos caution of the results ignoring it will carry, Trump defended his nonchalant angle as section of being a “cheerleader” for the USA.

“Well, the cases really didn’t build up for a while, but you have to understand, I’m a cheerleader for this country,” he mentioned.

“I don’t want to create havoc and shock and everything else but ultimately, when I was saying that I’m also closing it down I obviously was concerned about it because I closed down our country to China, which was heavily infected,” he persisted, including later that on the time he was once “not going to go out and start screaming this could happen this could happen.”

While Trump has regularly bragged of having “closed down” shuttle from China on February 2, the measures he carried out ended up being some distance from what Navarro driven for.

Instead, the constraints Trump has touted as proof that he took the danger of COVID-19 significantly when faced with statements he made downplaying it implemented handiest to international nationals, and didn’t duvet citizens of Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan. U.S. voters and everlasting citizens have been additionally exempt from the constraints, and incoming flights didn’t forestall touchdown at U.S. airports till a number of weeks later. Nearly 40,000 other folks arrived on inbound flights from China within the 60 days after Trump imposed the partial restrictions he now touts as a ban, in line with The New York Times.