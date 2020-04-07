Trump says 3M will produce 55.5 million masks per month for U.S. health-care workers





“So the 3M saga ends very happily,” Trump mentioned at a White House information convention on Monday.

Trump has mentioned he invoked the Defense Production Act to prohibit the export of provides had to battle the coronavirus pandemic—triggering a battle with 3M and allies together with Canada. He’s used the act and his public pulpit to excoriate corporations he sees as no longer totally cooperating with the federal government’s efforts to battle the virus.

3M didn’t instantly reply to a voicemail looking for remark.

The corporate to start with driven again in opposition to a request from the management to halt exports of protecting face masks, pronouncing the transfer would bring to a halt crucial provides for neighboring international locations and lift “significant” humanitarian issues.

