Trump Calls IG Report Critical of Coronavirus Response ‘Just Wrong,’ Implies It Could Be Politically Motivated

President Donald Trump mentioned Monday all through a coronavirus job pressure briefing {that a} document from an Inspector General on the Health and Human Services Department (HHS) which confirmed an absence of coronavirus trying out provides and lengthy wait occasions could have been politically motivated.

“Hospitals reported that severe shortages of testing supplies and extended waits for test results limited hospitals’ ability to monitor the health of patients and staff,” learn the Monday document through Principal Deputy Inspector General Christi Grimm. Personal protecting apparatus used to be additionally discovered to be briefly provide, as had been different fundamentals corresponding to meals and bathroom paper.

Trump solid doubts upon the veracity of the document. “That’s just wrong,” Trump mentioned.

President Trump then requested a reporter to spot the one who wrote the document.

“Did I hear the word Inspector General? Really?” Trump requested. “It’s wrong. Where did it come from, your Inspector General? What’s his name? Find me his name. Let me know, okay? If you could find me his name, I’d appreciate it.”

“We’ve had more testing and had more results than any country anywhere in the world,” Trump persevered. “They’re doing an incredible job. Now, [other countries are] all calling us. They want our testing. What are we doing? How do you do the 5-minute test? How do you do the 15-minute test?”

“Give me the name of the Inspector General,” Trump added. “Could politics be entered into that?”

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Trump could have been creating a connection with the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community Michael Atkinson, who Trump fired on Friday. Atkinson were instrumental within the launching of impeachment lawsuits towards Trump after informing the U.S. Congress of the whistleblower criticism that alleged improprieties in a phone name between Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl advised Trump that Grimm were appointed to her submit in January 2020, however didn’t straight away point out the truth that Grimm had additionally served all through the Obama management.

After being knowledgeable that Grimm had served all through the Obama management, Trump advised Karl he used to be a “third-rate reporter.”

“See, there’s a typical fake news deal,” Trump mentioned. “You’re a third-rate reporter and what you just said is a disgrace, okay? You asked me. You said, ‘Sir, they just got appointed.’ Take a look at what you said. Now I said, ‘When did they, when did this person, how long in government?’ Well, it was appointed in the Obama administration.”

“Thank you very much, Jon, thank you very much,” Trump added. “You will never make it.”

According to knowledge from the HHS site, Grimm started her profession with the Office of Inspector General (OIG) in 1999.

“Ms. Grimm serves as an executive liaison by engaging with Government partners, national professional associations, and the private sector,” the site learn, “and she frequently represents OIG as a speaker at educational programs and before Congress and the media.”

Newsweek reached out to the HHS for remark however didn’t obtain a reaction in time for e-newsletter.