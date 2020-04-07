Trump and His Media Toadies Love Every Minute of This Crisis

World 

Like some faulty and malevolent synthetic intelligence that reflexively fires off nuclear missiles lengthy after the arena is a blasted radioactive wilderness populated via tribes of cannibal mutants and murderous scavengers, the Trump media system relentlessly continues its ordinary and harmful propaganda warfare towards America.

While armies of medical doctors, nurses, breathing therapists, truck and supply drivers paintings in prerequisites of terror and exhaustion with restricted apparatus and a emerging caseload, The Trump Show rolls directly to consistent applause and never-ending reward, an alternative truth impenetrable via tragedy or truth.

Ten thousand Americans can be lifeless of COVID-19 by the point you learn this, however no less than the Trump agitprop military is proudly owning the libs.  

