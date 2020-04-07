Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin Says Donald Trump Is Looking at Areas of U.S. Where Economy Can Be Reopened

Steven Mnuchin speaks within the press briefing room with Donald Trump, Mike Pence and Administrator Jovita Carranza of the Small Business Administration all the way through the Coronavirus Task Force briefing on April 2. Americans have filed 10 million unemployment claims prior to now two weeks, in keeping with Forbes.

Win McNamee/Getty

Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin mentioned Tuesday that President Donald Trump is taking a look at spaces within the nation the place the economic system may also be reopened.

“I think everything I hear from the medical professionals in many places is we’re close to the worst point and beginning to peak. I think then things are going to get better. I know the president is very much looking at how we can reopen parts of the economy. There are parts of the country, like New York, where obviously this is very, very concerning. There are other parts of the country where it’s not,” Mnuchin mentioned in an look on FOX Business Network.

Mnuchin mentioned he hopes the shutdown is not going to cross on longer than 8 weeks, which is the duration of time small companies will pay their staff after they take out a mortgage from the government mortgage program equipped below the CARES Act.

“All these small businesses need to do is pay their employees. If they’re closed and there’s no work to do, they don’t have to come in. They just pay them so as soon as they’re ready to open, they have their employees.… They didn’t have to get unemployment,” Mnuchin mentioned, including that the quantity of individuals who may just receive advantages for this program account for “50 p.c of the personal economic system.

“I will be able to guarantee you the president has advised us to get this cash into the economic system rapid.”

Americans have filed 10 million unemployment claims prior to now two weeks, in keeping with Forbes. The numbers are because of companies last down consequently of stay-at-home orders installed position based on the brand new coronavirus pandemic. Businesses Insider compiled a listing of primary firms that experience both furloughed or laid off 1000’s of staff. together with Marriott International, General Electric and Macy’s.

Trump has mentioned that he does no longer need the treatment to be worse than the illness, which means that the measures installed position to give protection to Americans from contracting the brand new coronavirus must no longer be worse than the affect of the virus itself.

“We constructed the best economic system on the earth. I’ll do it a 2d time. We were given artificially stopped by means of a plague that no one ever idea conceivable,” the president mentioned Monday all the way through his day-to-day coronavirus press briefing.

There are over 370,000 showed circumstances of the brand new coronavirus within the United States and over 11,000 deaths attributed to the virus, in keeping with the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.