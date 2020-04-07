Tracy Morgan Is Spending Quarantine Doing Sexy Coronavirus Role-Playing — Seriously

While increasingly more individuals are looking to make the most efficient of a nasty scenario whilst in quarantine because of the coronavirus, comic Tracy Morgan has discovered a method to flip the quarantine into the root for some attractive role-playing.

During an look on NBC’s Today Show, host Hoda Kotb requested Morgan what he is been doing all over the quarantine, and it temporarily went from feeling like a real-life morning display interview to feeling like an episode of 30 Rock, the vintage NBC sitcom Morgan starred in because the unpredictable comic Tracy Jordan.

Morgan advised Kotb that he and his spouse have spent numerous time within the bed room whilst self-isolating. “Me and my wife have been quarantined in here for like three weeks. So, she’s pregnant three times. Every week, she got pregnant,” he mentioned.

Morgan additionally let Kotb know some extra intimate information about what precisely he and his spouse are doing of their bed room. “We’re roleplaying a lot now. She’s playing a young maiden whose grandfather was infected with coronavirus, and I’m the scientist who discovered the cure,” he advised Kotb. “And, she’ll do anything to save her grandfather’s life, and I mean anything.”

One can handiest consider Liz Lemon desiring to confront Jack Donaghy about this by the use of FaceTime.

Morgan made another quips in regards to the coronavirus all over the interview. Speaking a few Bronx Zoo tiger that used to be recognized with coronavirus, Morgan mentioned that he needs to get all of his pets examined now too. “I’m going to get all my pets tested. I’m getting my sharks tested. I’m getting my moray eel tested. I just bought a 600-pound silverback gorilla. I’m gonna take him down to New York Presbyterian and get him tested,” he mentioned.

Actor Tracy Morgan and spouse Megan Wollover attend the particular screening Of “What Men Want” hosted by way of Paramount Pictures at Crosby Street Hotel on February 04, 2019 in New York City.

Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty

He additionally mentioned {that a} girl pulled up subsequent to him whilst using and lectured him for no longer dressed in a masks or gloves. “She said, ‘You don’t got your gloves on. You don’t got your mask on. Ooh, I’m tellin’.'” He additionally mentioned that with the masks and gloves he “finally feels like a real surgeon.”

Towards the tip of the interview, Morgan confirmed his admiration for the medical doctors and different first responders that proceed to paintings all over the pandemic in a major second. “My dad told me, ‘When you was born, when the doctors pulled you out of your mom, the doctors could have dropped you on your head.’ So, I give them respect from that day,” he mentioned. “They’re fighting the frontline. I love them. I spent a lot of time in the hospital, and I know what goes on in there, and I know these people—they work hard to take care of you. I’m very proud of them. They’re my heroes.”