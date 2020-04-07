Sen. Lindsey Graham Calls for World to ‘Send China a Bill’ for the Coronavirus Pandemic

Sen. Lindsey Graham stated the international will have to ship China a invoice for the novel coronavirus pandemic as the choice of showed instances international crowned the 1.three million mark.

The South Carolina Republican advised Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Monday evening that he would make China “pay big time” for the COVID-19 outbreak, echoing calls for from a few of his congressional colleagues.

Asked if he agreed with Sen. Marsha Blackburn’s (R-TN) recommendation that China will have to waive U.S. debt over the COVID-19 outbreak, Sen. Graham stated: “Makes sense to me. If it have been up to me the entire international will have to ship China a invoice for the pandemic.

“This is the 3rd pandemic to come from China. They come from those rainy markets the place they have got bats and monkeys with the virus, sporting the virus intermingled with the meals provide.

“Yeah, I’d make China pay big time. And here’s the question for 2020: Who do you want to take on China? Trump or Joe Biden? I don’t think that would be a hard decision for most people.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks to newshounds at a information convention on November 1, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Graham additionally hinted that the U.S. wanted to lower a few of its provide chains with China in the wake of the pandemic.

“We need to look at China from top to bottom, get our medical supply chain back,” Graham stated.

The South Carolina Republican later added: “If this is about China, how to get China to change, Trump has done more with China in three years than any president in my lifetime.”

Graham isn’t the handiest Republican lawmaker to have argued that China will have to pay for the COVID-19 pandemic. In a answer filed at the finish of final month, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) known as for a global investigation into the Communist Party of China’s movements as the illness emerged.

“The cost of Beijing’s criminal conduct should be assessed and they should pay damages to USA and the world,” the congressman stated.

His answer in particular known as for a “mechanism for delivering compensation from the Government of the People’s Republic of China” over the injury brought about by way of makes an attempt to “hide the emergence and spread of COVID–19 during the initial weeks of the outbreak.”

The proposal was once co-signed by way of 3 Republican senators and presented to the House by way of Rep. Elise Stefanik on March 25.

After it was once reported that a U.S. intelligence record detailed that Chinese government had underreported the choice of folks inflamed or killed by way of the illness inside its borders, President Donald Trump stated their numbers seemed “a little bit on the light side.”

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying stated it was once “immoral and inhumane” to politicize public well being problems amid grievance of the nation’s makes an attempt to suppress information of the preliminary outbreak, and failure to right away alert the World Health Organization to the novel coronavirus.

“Slandering, smearing and blaming cannot make up for lost time and more lies will only waste more time and lead to more lives lost,” Hua stated.

“We advise these politicians that, at this moment, they should put the safety of people’s lives and health before politics.”