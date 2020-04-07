Queen Elizabeth II Wishes Boris Johnson a ‘Speedy Recovery’ as U.Okay. Prime Minister Remains in Intensive Care

Queen Elizabeth II has despatched smartly needs to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s pregnant fiancée as he battles coronavirus in in depth care.

The message got here after Carrie Symonds, 32, had herself long past into isolation with delicate signs of the virus, regardless that she stated she felt significantly better after a week.

When she introduced her being pregnant in February, she stated her due date was once in early summer season.

Johnson, 55, was once admitted to health center on Sunday night time and to the in depth care unit of St Thomas’ Hospital in London the previous day.

He has been given oxygen however has no longer to this point wanted a ventilator.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson stated: “Earlier lately the queen despatched a message to Carrie Symonds and to the Johnson circle of relatives.

“Her Majesty stated they have been in her ideas and that she wanted the Prime Minister a complete and fast restoration.”

The message marks a duration of abnormal public visibility for the 93-year-old queen, who gave a landmark cope with on Sunday evening, adopted by means of a remark for well being employees this morning.

And her excellent needs have been echoed by means of different senior royals, together with Prince William who signed off a message at the Kensington Palace Twitter feed informally with simply the letter “W.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives again at 10 Downing Street after visiting Buckingham Palace the place he was once given permission to shape the following govt all the way through an target audience with Queen Elizabeth II on December 13 in London, 2019.

Stefan Rousseau/Getty

He stated: “Our ideas are with the Prime Minister and his circle of relatives, who like such a lot of in the United Kingdom and world wide are suffering from coronavirus.

“We want him a fast restoration at this tough time. W.”

Prince Charles, subsequent in line to the throne, presented his hopes that Johnson will quickly be again to complete well being.

A Clarence House spokesperson stated: “HRH has sent his and her royal highnesses wishes for a speedy recovery to the Prime Minister this morning.”

Queen Elizabeth II as she perspectives the exhibition to mark the 200th anniversary of the start of Queen Victoria for the Summer Opening of Buckingham Palace on July 17, 2019 in London, England.

Victoria Jones – WPA Pool/Getty

Symonds admitted coming down with the virus whilst pregnant was once “very worrying” however reassured her 85,000 Twitter fans she was once at the mend.

Earlier this week, she posted: “I’ve spent the previous week in mattress with the principle signs of Coronavirus.

“I have not had to be examined and, after seven days of leisure, I think more potent and I’m at the mend.

“Being pregnant with Covid-19 is obviously worrying. To other pregnant women, please do read and follow the most up to date guidance which I found to be v reassuring.”

Sonia Purnell, the high minister’s biographer, instructed Sky News lately: “This is a terrible, terrible state of affairs, simply ghastly.

“You can not even accompany your beloved in the health center.

“I will best believe the agony of Carrie Symonds, his fiancée, who as we all know is because of give start in the early summer season.

“This is a nightmare all spherical and in addition a nightmare for the entire nation.”