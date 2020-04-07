Otherworldly, 150-Foot-Long String-Like Organism Spotted in Deep Sea Is Made Up of ‘Millions of Interconnected Clones’

Researchers have captured attention-grabbing video pictures of an otherworldly organism in the waters off the coast of Western Australia.

A crew aboard the RV Falkor—the flagship analysis vessel of the Schmidt Ocean Institute (SCI)—noticed the organism, a kind of siphonophore referred to as Apolemia, the use of a remotely operated automobile (ROV) in a deep-sea atmosphere referred to as the Ningaloo Canyons.

“Check out this beautiful *giant* siphonophore Apolemia recorded on #NingalooCanyons expedition. It seems likely that this specimen is the largest ever recorded, and in strange UFO-like feeding posture,” SCI wrote in a Twitter publish.

Resembling an extended piece of string, siphonophores—a bunch of creatures associated with jellyfish and corals—might appear to be one organism, however they’re in truth made up of many hundreds of particular person, specialised clones that come in combination to shape a unmarried entity.

With the assist of lasers fastened onto their ROV—referred to as SuBastian—the Falkor scientists estimated that this siphonophore’s outer ring measured 49 toes in diameter, suggesting that the entire organism is (more or less) a staggering 154 toes lengthy, or about as tall as an 11-story development.

Siphonophores like this one are deep-sea predators that lie in stay up for unlucky animals to return into touch with the stinging cells discovered on some of the specialised clones.

“This animal is a kind of jelly, called a siphonophore. It’s made of millions of interconnected clones, like if the Borg and the Clone Wars had a baby together. There are about a dozen different jobs a clone can do in the colony, and each clone is specialized to a particular task,” Rebecca Helm, an assistant professor on the University of North Carolina Asheville who noticed the SCI video, wrote in a Twitter thread.

“I’ve gone on numerous expeditions and have never, EVER, seen anything like this. Let me tell you what this is and why it is blowing my mind,” she stated. “Most of the siphonophore colonies I’ve seen are maybe 20 centimeters long, maybe a meter. But THIS animal is massive. AND not just massive, the colony is exhibiting a stunning behavior: it’s hunting.”

According to Helm, some of the clones that make up the siphonophore specialize in catching prey with the assist of the aforementioned stinging cells.

“Their slender bodies hang with a single long tentacle dangling like a hook-studded fishing line,” Helm stated. “A siphonophore colony in a line creates a curtain of deadly tentacles in the open ocean, but in THIS case, the animal is hunting in a galaxy-like spiral, the long wisp-like tentacles draped below. And the colony does not need to move to feed.”

A screenshot of the siphonophore video.

Schmidt Ocean Institute

“Once a clone captures its prey—a fish or crustacean—it will reel it to the colony & other clones that work as mouths will surround it. Often many swallowing it at once. Once they prey is digested, they’ll send the nutrients through a long digestive tract that travels down the whole colony, so that every other clone can use the nutrients. In this way, this siphonophore may remain still and feed for a long time, and I mean LONG,” she stated.

While it’s tricky to resolve how outdated a siphonophore colony is, Helm means that the animal in the video might be tens or most likely loads of years outdated.

“Everything in the deep sea grows incredibly slowly. It’s only a few degrees above freezing, life takes time to grow,” she stated.

“This is one of the largest and most stunning and pristine siphonophores that I’ve ever seen. And to think, there are millions, probably billions of underwater siphonophore galaxies out there just like this one. Siphonophores are not rare, just fragile and remote. As we explore the ocean’s more, who knows what other creatures we will see.”

The deep-sea atmosphere of the Ningaloo Canyons stays nearly unexplored, even if the broader area of the Ningaloo Coast—situated at the north-west coast of Western Australia—is understood for its improbable biodiversity.

“This expedition will be a wonderful opportunity to shed some light on some of this region’s unseen biodiversity,” Nerida Wilson, chief of the Falkor crew from the Western Australian Museum, stated in a observation.