Mike Pence Spoke to Dominic Raab After Boris Johnson Was Hospitalized for Coronavirus

Vice President Mike Pence meets with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, within the Roosevelt Room of the White House.

D. Myles Cullen/Official White House Photo

Vice President Mike Pence spoke to UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab after he used to be thrust into filling the British executive’s most sensible function through Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s hospitalization.

Katie Miller, Pence’s Press Secretary, showed to Newsweek that the VP spoke with Raab within the hours right away after he used to be tasked with managing the United Kingdom’s reaction to the COVID-19 epidemic whilst Johnson is in poor health.

Although some earlier British high ministers have selected a deputy high minister to be his or her designated successor in a fashion identical to an American Vice President, Johnson selected now not to identify a deputy when he shaped a central authority after the United Kingdom’s December 12 election.

Instead, Johnson tapped Raab, a 10-year House of Commons veteran and an ardent supporter of the United Kingdom’s go out from the European Union, as First Secretary of State, as well as to his number one function as the United Kingdom’s most sensible diplomat.

Johnson, a New York-born ex-journalist, has a powerful courting with Trump, who referred to as him “a good man” when Conservative Party individuals selected him to substitute Teresa May closing July.

The Vice President met with Raab on August eight closing yr, when the Raab visited the White House right through his first travel as Foreign Secretary.

Johnson is the primary chief of a big energy to be hospitalized on account of COVID-19, the sickness brought about through a singular coronavirus which the World Health Organization has dubbed SARS-Cov-2.

His executive first of all resisted enforcing the forms of lockdowns and stay-at-home orders that have now change into common around the globe, and as not too long ago as March 13 his most sensible medical adviser used to be nonetheless advocating a process encouraging the improvement of “herd immunity” through permitting huge segments of the British inhabitants to change into inflamed.

This plan used to be scrapped amid complaint from the British medical group, and the United Kingdom as a substitute followed a national coverage of social distancing on March 23 after Johnson delivered a televised speech calling on Britons to dwell at domestic for the following 3 weeks.

Four days later, Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock introduced that they each and every had examined sure for COVID-19.

Neither the White House nor the National Security Council spoke back to Newsweek’s requests for additional main points at the dialog between Pence and Raab or about whether or not Trump deliberate to talk with him.