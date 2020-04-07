ISIS brand coronavirus ‘a soldier of Allah’ as it threatens attacks on London and Chicago
World 

ISIS brand coronavirus ‘a soldier of Allah’ as it threatens attacks on London and Chicago

Georgia Clark 0 Comments

Georgia Clark

I am Georgia Clark and I give “News Parliament” an insight into the most recent news hitting the “Technology” sector in Wall Street.

I have been an independent financial adviser for over 11 years in the city and in recent years turned my experience in finance and passion for journalism into a full time role. I perform analysis of Companies and publicize valuable information for shareholder community.

Address: 4591 Red Hawk Road, Alexandria, MN 56308, USA
Phone: (+1) 320-762-2338
Email: georgiaclark@newsparliament.com
Georgia Clark

Latest posts by Georgia Clark (see all)


ISIS has branded coronavirus “a soldier of Allah” as it vowed to release attacks on the USA and the United Kingdom.

The prior to now beaten loss of life cult is reportedly resurging due to the chaos of the Covid-19 pandemic and is threatening mass homicide in Chicago and London.

⚠ Read our coronavirus are living weblog for the most recent information & updates

This propaganda poster lays bare how evil ISIS want to take advantage of the pandemic
This propaganda poster, that includes a picture of downtown Chicago, lays naked how evil ISIS wish to take merit of the pandemic
This image shows London's Tower Bridge as a spot to carry out mass murder
This symbol presentations London’s Tower Bridge as a place to hold out mass homicide

In March ultimate yr US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces introduced that the jihadis had been defeated of their ultimate stronghold in japanese Syria.

And in October the previous chief of the phobia team, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, blew himself up all through a raid President Trump ordered.

But the phobia team has been quietly regrouping within the Middle East and in Afghanistan and the UN estimates it nonetheless has $100million in reserves.

Now professionals worry it is exploiting the Coronavirus pandemic to recruit and plan attacks towards the west. 

Two chilling propaganda posters function Chicago and Tower Bridge in London with textual content studying: “Hit them once they least be expecting it.

“Coronavirus – a soldier of Allah.”

‘HIT THEM WHEN THEY LEAST EXPECT IT’

ISIS propaganda gadgets had been lauding the virus as God’s wrath upon the West and the illness itself is a “soldier of Allah”, experiences SITE Intelligence Group.

One former British intelligence officer informed the Daily Mirror: “There are some ways wherein the virus is growing a couple of threats which were stored at bay for a while.

“Practically the prerequisites within the Middle East might be worsening in phrases of the continued combat to quell Islamic State and stay them at bay.

“Much of what has been achieved could be undone by the panic and break down of security in the region, allowing Daesh to reform and once again look to the west for attacks.”

MOST READ IN NEWS

RAY OF LIGHT


European nations expose plans to boost coronavirus lockdowns in days

TOTAL LOCKDOWN


Virus-hit Paris bans workout all through day with joggers dealing with 6 MONTHS' prison

OUT OF CONTROL


France suffers global's worst bounce in virus deaths as 1,417 die in someday

TRAGIC TEEN


Son, 14, electrocuted to loss of life cleansing space as virus-stricken mum in medical institution

'GREAT JOY'


Nan, 104, who survived Spanish flu is global's oldest individual to overcome coronavirus

HIDDEN KILLER


Fears virus can HIDE in cells and reactivate after 51 take a look at certain two times


Yesterday we reported how ISIS maniacs had been filmed it appears forcing a Syrian soldier to dig his personal grave prior to becoming him with an explosive tool and blowing him up.

Photographs launched by means of ISIS warlords this month declare to turn 4 armed warring parties looking at over a tender Syrian soldier as he digs his personal grave.

Another photograph seems to turn him kneeling on the bottom together with his arms sure in the back of his again as a terrorist rigs explosives to his chest.

A 3rd symbol claims to seize the instant the bomb is precipitated as a vibrant flash and cloud of smoke upward push above the wasteland.

The images are evocative of the in poor health propaganda which made the phobia team notorious.



Source link

Georgia Clark

Georgia Clark

I am Georgia Clark and I give “News Parliament” an insight into the most recent news hitting the “Technology” sector in Wall Street. I have been an independent financial adviser for over 11 years in the city and in recent years turned my experience in finance and passion for journalism into a full time role. I perform analysis of Companies and publicize valuable information for shareholder community. Address: 4591 Red Hawk Road, Alexandria, MN 56308, USA Phone: (+1) 320-762-2338 Email: georgiaclark@newsparliament.com

You May Also Like

Two Brits on golf trip quarantined in Vietnamese hospital after testing positive for coronavirus

Georgia Clark 0

Did Pontius Pilate Actually Convert to Christianity?

admin 0

Russian Ministry of Defense-Owned Website Says COVID-19 virus ‘Affects Only the Mongol Race’

admin 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *