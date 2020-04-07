Illinois Mayor ‘Embarrassed’ After Wife Violates Stay-at-Home Order to Party at Illegally Open Bar

The mayor of an Illinois town hit out at his spouse’s “stunning lack of judgment” after she used to be busted by means of police attending a celebration at a bar in defiance of the state’s keep at house order issued amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker mentioned he’s “embarrassed” by means of the incident, which took place simply days after he advised police to be extra strict in enforcing Governor J.B. Pritzker’s statewide order by means of issuing citations.

Alton Police mentioned they positioned a number of folks throughout the Hiram’s Tavern at round 1 a.m. on Sunday, April 5. A prison grievance for reckless behavior, a Class A misdemeanor, used to be signed towards each particular person discovered throughout the bar, together with Walker’ spouse Shannon, studies The Telegraph.

The collecting happened in defiance of the order banning social gatherings and forcing the closure of all non-essential companies, which got here into impact on Saturday, March 21.

The bar used to be reportedly nonetheless running as standard on weekends.

“My wife is an adult capable of making her own decisions, and in this instance she exhibited a stunning lack of judgment,” Walker mentioned in a commentary.

“She now faces the similar penalties for her ill-advised determination as the opposite people who selected to violate the ‘Stay At Home’ order all through this incident.

“I’m embarrassed by means of this incident and express regret to the electorate of Alton for any embarrassment this incident would possibly reason our City.”

Walker added: “We will have to all do our phase to flatten the curve of COVID-19 in order that we will offer protection to our well being and in the long run resume our standard actions.”

During the bust, the bar’s proprietor, Hiram Y. Lewis, used to be discovered to have an lively warrant for his arrest out of Madison County for home battery. He used to be taken into custody by means of Alton Police and later transported to prison.

Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons advised all citizens now not to forget about the information and orders installed position so as to lend a hand prevent the unfold of COVID-19.

“If members of our community will not protect each other, and will be so brazen as to gather in public places, we will be forced to take action like we did this weekend without hesitation,” Simmons mentioned.

“On the other side of this issue, if you are obeying Illinois laws while traveling for essential purposes, you will not be stopped.”

There are greater than 368,000 showed instances of COVID-19 within the U.S., with just about 11,000 deaths in accordance to Johns Hopkins University. A complete of 19,919 folks have controlled to recuperate from the virus.

