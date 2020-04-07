Global Hydroxychloroquine Market Size, Growth, Industry Analysis and Forecast 2020 To 2027

Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) is a medicinal drug used mainly for the prevention and treatment of types of malaria such as chloroquine sensitive malaria. It is also taken by mouth. It has severe side effects and cannot be sold without any valid prescription from doctor. Even if it has side effects, it is essential in treating rheumatic disease during pregnancy. It belongs to the antimalarial and 4-aminoquinoline families of medication. Even if it is mainly known for malaria, it is also used in treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus, rheumatic disorders like rheumatoid arthritis, porphyria cutanea tarda, and Q fever. Its alternative name is Hydroxychloroquine sulfate and it is sold in the brand name of Plaquenil, Hydroquin, Axemal (in India), Dolquine, Quensyl and Quinoric.

The Top Key Players include: Teva, Mylan, Novartis, Cadila healthcare, Torrent Pharma, BSE healthcare, Sandoz, HIKMA, IPCA, Shanghai Pharma, Shenhua Pharm, Sanofi, H-QYN, TAJ Pharma, MAAN Medex, Cinkate, Concordia Healthcare and others.

Global Hydroxychloroquine Market report is segmented on the basis of type, application, and by regional & country level. Based on type, global Hydroxychloroquine market is classified as USP Standards Grade, EP Standards Grade, Pharmaceutical Standards Grade and others. Based upon end user, global Hydroxychloroquine is classified into uncomplicated malaria, rheumatoid arthritis, chronic discoid lupus erythematosus, systemic lupus erythematosus and others.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide is driving the use of drugs market which also affects positively on Hydroxychloroquine market as it is used in treatment of number of diseases such as uncomplicated malaria, rheumatoid arthritis, chronic discoid lupus erythematosus, and systemic lupus erythematosus as it is commonly prescribed for these diseases which makes this market steady as number of cases on diseases such as malaria is high every year.

For instance, according to WHO (World Health Organization) in 2018, an estimated 228 million cases of malaria happened worldwide compared with 251 million cases in 2010 and 231 million cases in 2017. From this it is also estimated that, there is a constant need of Hydroxychloroquine in treating this disease making the market less vulnerable to outside changes. Recent positive research on treatment of novel coronavirus using Hydroxychloroquine came up with positive signs, which is helping in growing demand of this drug from last one month. For example, Teva expects to contribute more than 6 million doses through wholesalers to U.S. hospitals to fulfill urgent demand of coronavirus. The medicines will be shipped by March 31, and more than 10 million can be available within a month. However, the drug has some serious side effects such as headache, drowsiness, visual disturbances, cardiovascular collapse, convulsions, hypokalemia, rhythm and conduction disorders including QT prolongation, ventricular tachycardia, and ventricular fibrillation which restrains the market.

Global Hydroxychloroquine Market Key Segments:

On the Basis of Type:

USP Standards Grade

EP Standards Grade

Pharmaceutical Standards Grade

Others

On the Basis of Application:

uncomplicated malaria

rheumatoid arthritis

chronic discoid lupus erythematosus

systemic lupus erythematosus

others

On the Basis of Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Geographically, the global Hydroxychloroquine market has been analyzed in various regions such as North America, Latin America, Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and India. The global Hydroxychloroquine region is dominating this market in the upcoming future.

