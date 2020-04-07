Fresh coronavirus fears for Putin over claims Kremlin TV footage was ‘canned report’ filmed weeks ago





FRESH fears were raised about Vladimir Putin’s well being after TV confirmed footage of him assembly officers that became out to be from weeks ago.

A healthy-looking Putin, 67, is proven shaking arms with Yuri Trutnev, his envoy for the Far East of Russia, and Alexander Kozlov, a cupboard Minister for the similar area in addition to the Arctic.

Read our coronavirus are living weblog for the newest information & updates

@RIA_Kremlinpool

The scene was a unprecedented glimpse of the strongman because it was published Russia’s leaving coronavirus physician Denis Protsenko, 44, who he met two weeks ago, has shriveled coronavirus.

The footage used prominently on Moscow’s national information announces remaining night time.

But it has raised eyebrows after his spokesman insisted Putin was keeping up social distancing and was reported as confirming the president had stopped shaking arms on scientific recommendation.

The Kremlin’s account of the assembly additionally means that it will have take round mid-March.

On its site it says Kozlov is quoted as telling Putin about how he visited billionaire Alisher Usmanov’s copper mining undertaking within the village of Chara, in Trans-Baikal area.

AFP

kremlin.ru

The Russian chief with the rustic’s leaving coronavirus physician Denis Protsenko[/caption]

Kozlov’s shuttle to Chara is on file as being on March 12.

This means that if he was speaking about it being “last week”, the Kremlin footage would were filmed in week 16 to 20 March.

On April 2, Peskov had stated that Putin was switching to teleconference structure for maximum conferences, even if he admitted there can be exceptions.

At the time, he additionally cancelled a gathering with govt ministers and as an alternative held a video convention from his Novo-Ogaryovo professional place of abode close to Moscow.

“Of path, everybody maintains social distancing now, everybody does that,” stated spokesman Dmitry Peskov on the time.

News company Tass ran a tale headlined: “Putin maintains social distancing, does not shake hands with people he meets”.

Putin is proven shaking arms and being in shut proximity of his two officers as though there was no Covid-19 disaster whilst no mask are worn

The Russian chief’s spokesman had introduced what seemed to be Putin’s first face-to-face assembly in per week with officers.

“This is not exactly a self-isolation. He does hold single personal meetings, when needed. With all precautions, of course,” stated the spokesman.

But 3 days later, on Sunday, he stated Putin’s faraway paintings mode would “last another week or even more”.

maximum learn in international information RAY OF LIGHT

European nations expose plans to boost coronavirus lockdowns in days BEST BAR NONE

China information NO coronavirus deaths for first time since outbreak TOTAL LOCKDOWN

Virus-hit Paris bans workout right through day with joggers dealing with 6 MONTHS' prison HIDDEN KILLER

Fears virus can HIDE in cells and reactivate after 51 check certain two times 'GREAT JOY'

Nan, 104, who survived Spanish flu is international's oldest particular person to overcome coronavirus POST HASTE

Sweden speeding emergency virus regulations as deaths bounce 20% & PM refuses lockdown





If the Kremlin footage is essentially from Monday, it lasted simplest sooner or later.

Russian state media is prior to now imagined to have proven “canned footage” of Putin’s conferences to masks his absences because of unwell well being.

One remark at the RIA_Kremlinpool footage learn: “This is a “canned report”, are you now not ashamed to publish this? While any other stated: “Maybe this is Putin’s double.”





Source link