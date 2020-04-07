Dominic Raab Takes Charge of U.Okay. As Prime Minister Boris Johnson Remains in Intensive Care

By

Alex Hudson

On 4/7/20 at 7:23 AM EDT

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s situation has worsened after contracting coronavirus as First Secretary of State and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab takes brief price of govt.

Johnson used to be admitted to in depth care at round 7 p.m. BST on Monday. Raab, the federal government minister designated to deputize for the high minister when he’s not able to satisfy tasks, is claimed to be the “first among equals” in the cupboard.

This manner the trade of govt can proceed as standard, he can chair conferences and lead the reaction to COVID-19. Precise main points of the high minister’s situation aren’t but recognized.

“The prime minister’s not on a ventilator,” govt minister Michael Gove informed the BBC. “He has received oxygen support.”

In basic, the ones receiving oxygen make stronger can stay mindful whilst maximum sufferers are subconscious when receiving remedy via a ventilator.

Gove promised that updates can be supplied when there have been any trends.

U.Okay. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab arrives to fulfill with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on January 6, 2020 in London, England. Raab has taken price of the British govt whilst the high minister receives in depth care remedy for COVID-19.

Peter Summers/Getty Images

Last evening, at the recommendation of my physician, I went into clinic for some regimen exams as Iâm nonetheless experiencing coronavirus signs. Iâm in excellent spirits and protecting in contact with my staff, as we paintings in combination to combat this virus and stay everybody secure.

— Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 6, 2020

Johnson used to be admitted to St. Thomas’ Hospital in London on Sunday afternoon, which used to be then stated to be a “precautionary measure.” He first published he had coronavirus signs on March 27.

Johnson’s situation worsened on Monday afternoon, a spokesman for 10 Downing Street informed Newsweek.

“The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication,” the spokesman stated.

On Monday, Raab stated all over a press convention that Johnson had a “comfortable” evening in the clinic and used to be in “good spirits,” regardless of no longer having spoken to him individually because the Saturday prior to.

Arriving at 10 Downing Street on Tuesday morning, Raab stated the PM used to be “in very good hands.”

Buckingham Palace has stated that Queen Elizabeth II is being stored knowledgeable concerning the high minister’s well being.

