Charlotte Flair Talks Winning NXT Women’s Championship, Rhea Ripley and CombatMania 36

CombatMania 36 had quite a few marvel effects, however none of them have modified the panorama the way in which that Charlotte Flair profitable the NXT Women’s Championship from Rhea Ripley has.

Flair and Ripley opened the second one evening of CombatMania 36 on Sunday with just about 30 mins of continuous motion. Their again and forth in the end ended when “The Queen” made Ripley faucet out to the Figure Eight.

This was once the primary time an NXT Championship was once defended at CombatMania, and the primary time an NXT and “main roster” famous person met at the WWE’s greatest display.

Charlotte Flair was once NXT Women’s Champion prior to now—she received the identify again in 2014—however that is the primary time a former NXT famous person has held the identify after leaving the black-and-gold model. Flair sees this as a chance to raise the NXT model upper and succeed in new audiences.

“I don’t know for how long—I hope for a while—that I’m going to have the NXT championship, but I’m going to want it to be the best women’s division,” Flair informed Newsweek over the telephone lately. “And I hope that can be highlighted on all three shows.”

Newsweek stuck up with the brand new NXT Women’s Champion to speak about going ahead with CombatMania 36 and not using a reside target market, her fit with Rhea Ripley and the unknown long term forward of her.

This interview has been edited for readability and period.

How was once it running those previous few weeks on this surroundings?

The corporate has carried out a fantastic process of preserving us secure. It is other in closed units, however the truth that we have been ready to tug off CombatMania as a complete, I may just no longer be extra proud. I assume it is simply looking ahead to after we return to paintings and that is the primary time I’ve been house this a lot, so I’m playing my time being house with Manny [WWE superstar Andrade, Flair’s fiancé].

Do you wish to have a definite mindset or preparation to place on a fit with out a fanatics?

Any time I’ve a fit I’ve to keep in mind there may be most certainly extra folks looking at at house than within the target market, and this was once no other. I believe folks have a tendency to shy clear of quietness and that might make you frightened as a performer if no person is making noises or in case you are no longer getting the response.

But for me, I’m simply going to do my factor and I do know that there are hundreds of thousands looking at at house and if I will pull this a lot depth and display the target market this a lot depth and not using a reside target market I’m doing my process as a performer.

The fanatics at house can listen extra banter within the ring with out a crowd. Is it more straightforward to get the tale beats available in the market?

No. I simply sought after to be so within the second and if you end up in it, you omit the entirety else round you. Yes, with an target market, if they are into it then you need to decelerate and embody that, however I used to be simply embracing the instant myself and playing it, versus no longer letting an target market dictate me. I’m going to dictate my very own fit.

Starting in NXT your self, how was once it to look the logo being represented at CombatMania?

I will’t be extra happy with Rhea. I’ve been to CombatMania—that is my 5th and this was once her first—so I will’t consider the nerves being thrown into this wild storyline that no person was once anticipating. I could not be extra happy with her as a performer, she truly stepped it up.

For me it was once simply short of to turn the arena at house that I’m one of the most absolute best and with this distinctive state of affairs that individuals have been truly going to be invested to look how we’d carry out with out an target market. And I truly consider “Am I going to win or not?” Of path I need to win, but it surely was once extra about appearing what I will do as a performer at the greatest display of the yr.

Rhea did not get the massive crowd remedy you in most cases would at CombatMania. Is there the rest you stated to her to get thru it?

I simply saved telling her that this might be probably the most watched CombatMania of all time. Because it is two nights and WWE was once generating content material when different sports activities at that second weren’t ready to as a result of the instances and folks have been extra excited about how we’d do it. So having a look at that as a chance, and simply wrestling is the simple section—being a celebrity is the arduous section. And simply being who you might be.

Is Rhea Ripley a celebrity?

One hundred p.c.

Rhea Ripley’s adolescence, revel in and taste made us sit up for your fit along with her. Did you’re feeling that manner too?

It’s loopy as a result of I believe she’s been wrestling a little bit bit longer than me. [laughs] That’s what I used to be maximum serious about, going in opposition to somebody who was once my dimension. I believe what units her except for different tall folks is how athletic she is. And when you are taking somebody of our dimension, but additionally somebody who can transfer and is agile that makes a distinction. And she’s for sure extraordinarily athletic.

You have been NXT Women’s Champion prior to, and you stated on social media how a lot it supposed to struggle for this identify and within the Performance Center. Can you communicate extra about that?

Being the primary elegance within the Performance Center and seeing the logo the place it is long past these days—being on USA Network—I do not know what the long run holds to be fair. [laughs] I do not know what this implies. But if the rest, you must cross, “Wow, there’s a lot of new matchups and opportunities.” And me having the ability to return as somebody who has major event-ed CombatMania, has major event-ed different pay-per-views and carried out all of it provides a brand new dynamic.

Or possibly NXT is that other and I’m underestimating how some distance they have got come. You know what I imply? I do not know what’s subsequent. Am I ready to protect it on all 3 manufacturers? I do not know. But if the rest it is not the identify that makes the individual, it is the individual that makes the identify and I’m hoping that, if the rest, I simply lend a hand take the department to the following degree. What this is I do not know.

NXT has modified so much because you have been there. Have you been ready to get yourself up to speed with the product?

It’s humorous. I have never truly watched. When you might be at the street running you do not truly make an effort to benefit from the different merchandise. I believe that is the primary time I were given to observe all the CombatMania. With Survivor Series one, that they had part of the roster arise, so I had the chance to satisfy numerous the women in order that was once thrilling. If the rest, I think like the women are extra in a position than maximum folks after we got here up as a result of they’re getting extra observe.

This Wednesday there is a ladder fit to resolve the number-one contender on your identify. Is there somebody who you need to paintings with?

I’ve to mention Mia Yim, 100 p.c. She was once my first actual darkish fit in NXT and to look her profession and how she’s made it to NXT. She was once the vet then and to look how some distance I’ve come and looking at our paths pass once more, I’ll be having a look ahead to seeing her.

You all the time appear to upward push to the instance on CombatMania and placed on some wonderful fits. How do you upward push to that instance?

I do not know. I simply put such a lot drive on myself and particularly this yr I used to be extra frightened than I used to be major event-ing CombatMania as a result of closing yr I had two ladies who have been already identified in Ronda [Rousey] and Becky [Lynch].

And then right here there may be this shiny, up-and-coming famous person who’s arguably the following giant factor. Just as a result of you are the subsequent giant factor doesn’t suggest you’ll ship. People who watch NXT know who Rhea Ripley is, however what about those that best watch RAW and SmackDown? And to have that caliber of fit the place you might be raising your opponent and the storyline—the NXT identify implies that fit. I simply was hoping the fit went smartly and it was once on me if it did not.

I’ve noticed Rhea a couple of occasions prior to ‘Mania. The toughest section is being the famous person, no longer the wrestling, and I noticed that [starpower in Rhea] on day one, so I simply sought after to convey out the most productive in her and I knew she will do it. That’s all I saved considering. “How do we steal the show and how do I get people to believe in what we are fighting for?” We all know NXT, however there is a massive portion of the target market that does not.

We best scratched the outside, too. There’s such a lot left of the tale [with Rhea] in my view as it was once cross-brand and it was once so other. And now there may be the RAW and Smackdown Women’s Championships, tag crew and now we upload the NXT identify to the combo, I think like we’ve got best scratched the outside of the tales that may be informed. I’m having a look ahead to what is subsequent.

I felt the entire ladies have been particularly extra special at CombatMania 36. After looking at this yr’s ‘Mania, what did you assume?

I’m a little bit biased. I believe the ladies do a marvelous process yearly. [laughs] I assume I do not consider it anymore. I virtually be expecting it. We raised the bar so prime and I know the way gifted RAW and SmackDown is. It’s a host of girls highlighting how excellent we’re in a male-dominated global that is not male-dominated anymore. Having that many alternatives at the greatest display of the yr, and ladies have been highlighted on each nights, and that was once massive.

Did you benefit from the two-night structure of CombatMania?

I did as it provides folks extra alternative, 100 p.c, and no longer having to squeeze storylines that want extra time in. I believed that was once nice.

Would you favor to look NXT concerned extra with CombatMania shifting ahead?

If NXT is thought of as the 3rd model, then sure. If you need to take a look at them as pageant? Then sure. Like, at Survivor Series they invaded, and if they’re the 3rd model and are going to be on SmackDown and RAW and be aggressive then sure. But if it is not there, it is not there.

Maybe that adjustments yr via yr, sadly, however that is the case. I do not know for a way lengthy—I’m hoping for some time—that I’m going to have the NXT championship, however I’m going to wish that to be the most productive ladies’s department. And I’m hoping that may be highlighted on all 3 presentations.

What did you call to mind the boneyard and firefly amusing space fit?

So ingenious. I want my thoughts labored that manner. [laughs] But that is what CombatMania is. It’s no longer simply old-school wrestling fits, it is a little little bit of the entirety. And I believed it was once entertaining and WWE does all of it and they did it on two nights.

Could you notice your self in a fit like that?

Never say by no means.

Can you communicate extra concerning the adventure so far and shifting ahead?

I believe I stunned numerous folks after I received the Royal Rumble. And simply the adventure from major occasion to feeling a little bit bit misplaced for a few months and tagging in and out with Becky—that did not really feel herbal in any respect—to having an NXT feminine problem me and having the chance to exhibit that identify the place I began my profession on CombatMania. It’s complete circle. If somebody is aware of how a lot pleasure I absorb NXT, as a result of I think folks omit I’m NXT homegrown. I’m their product.

I have in mind after I sat within the auditorium and watched Paige vs Emma and was once so impressed and short of to have that Takeover fit with Nattie. I simply hope with the NXT identify being defended on CombatMania, that made much more feminine skill looking at who’re in that department hungry and need to face Charlotte. They need to face her and take that identify. And it simply breeds extra pageant and extra eagerness to take that spot.

