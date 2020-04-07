Bernie Sanders Says It’s ‘an Awkward Position’ but He’s Still ‘in the Race’ for the Democratic Nomination

Bernie Sanders reiterated that he stays in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, despite the fact that he admitted that it is “an awkward position” as he trails former Vice President Joe Biden and has a “very narrow” trail to victory.

Sanders, a revolutionary unbiased senator from Vermont, mentioned his marketing campaign, the govt’s reaction to the coronavirus pandemic and his lifestyles in quarantine in an interview with The Nation revealed on Tuesday. The Democratic presidential hopeful stated that he’s in consistent dialog together with his supporters about how his marketing campaign will have to continue.

“Our campaign is different from other campaigns in the sense that, as we’ve said during the campaign, it is not just about me. Obviously, I make the final decision about where we go. But I don’t make it alone,” Sanders stated.

In this screengrab taken from a berniesanders.com webcast, Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders talks about his plan to maintain the coronavirus pandemic on March 17 in Washington, D.C.

The senator from Vermont defined that he’s “reasonably good at arithmetic” and understood that he’d have an uphill combat to safe the Democratic Party’s nomination at this level. However, he identified that the race stays in limbo, as many states have postponed their primaries whilst he and Biden are compelled to marketing campaign by means of video streams from quarantine.

“As of today, we are in the race. But that’s what I mean by ‘assessing.’ We are listening to our people and, you know, we’ve got to make the best decision that we can,” Sanders stated. “That’s all. It’s an awkward position, and that’s why I use the word ‘assessing.'”

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Wisconsin moved ahead with its number one election on Tuesday after a partisan combat between the state’s Democratic governor and the Republican-controlled legislature. While Governor Tony Evers attempted to delay the election and/or enlarge the talent of citizens to vote by way of mail, GOP lawmakers in the state driven for the election to transport ahead as deliberate. After a sequence of courtroom battles, the vote by way of mail choice was once no longer expanded and the election was once no longer postponed.

“It’s outrageous that the Republican legislative leaders and the conservative majority on the Supreme Court in Wisconsin are willing to risk the health and safety of many thousands of Wisconsin voters tomorrow for their own political gain,” Sanders tweeted on Monday.

“Let’s be clear: holding this election amid the coronavirus outbreak is dangerous, disregards the guidance of public health experts, and may very well prove deadly. For that reason, our campaign will not be engaged in any traditional GOTV [get out the vote] efforts,” he added.

— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 7, 2020

Biden took a extra impartial stance right through a digital press briefing ultimate Thursday. “There’s a lot of things that can be done; that’s for the Wisconsin courts and folks to decide,” he stated

A survey performed by way of the Marquette Law School at the finish of March confirmed Biden beating Sanders by way of double digits in the Wisconsin number one. Similarly, maximum nationwide polls display Biden as the transparent front-runner for the Democratic nomination, whilst the former vice chairman has already garnered simply over 300 extra pledged delegates than Sanders in the primaries and caucuses held till now.

Morning Consult’s most up-to-date polling information, which has a margin of error of plus or minus 1 proportion level, presentations Biden with reinforce from 61 % of Democratic citizens national. Sanders is subsidized by way of best 36 %.