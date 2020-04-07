‘An extremely adverse scenario’: JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon lays out a future worse than 2008 in his annual letter





JPMorgan Chase is getting ready for “an extremely adverse scenario,” worse than the 2008 monetary disaster and recession, CEO Jamie Dimon wrote in his annual letter revealed Monday.

That worst-case state of affairs “assumes an even deeper contraction,” with gross home product (GDP) shrinking 35% in the second one quarter of this yr and final down thru 2020, whilst the unemployment price peaks at 14% through the top of the yr. “This scenario is quite severe and, we hope, unlikely,” Dimon wrote in the letter.

By comparability, for the reason that 2008 monetary disaster till now, the worst-case state of affairs the financial institution had modeled in its rigidity checks for the Federal Reserve assumed a top unemployment price of 10%, in addition to a 50% drop in the inventory marketplace. (So a long way, in the new coronavirus-related marketplace crash, shares have fallen at maximum 37% from their earlier highs.) While the coronavirus disaster “shares attributes with what is being stress-tested,” Dimon wrote, it “is dramatically different from the expected.”

Even Dimon’s best-case state of affairs for the present pandemic isn’t all that rosy, as he expects it to be no less than as critical as the former recession. “At a minimum, we assume that it will include a bad recession combined with some kind of financial stress similar to the global financial crisis of 2008,” Dimon wrote.

Indeed, the CEO pointed out, corporations have already tapped their revolving credit score strains for extra than $50 billion, drawing down an quantity that “already dramatically exceeds what happened in the global financial crisis.” Meanwhile, he wrote, part of small companies don’t have sufficient money stockpiled to ultimate them extra than 15 days, in line with the financial institution’s inner analysis, “reinforcing why small businesses are being heavily disrupted by the current crisis and will feel the effects for a significant period of time.”

In the development that the coronavirus disaster approaches Dimon’s worst-case projections, every other drawback arises: Financial laws carried out in the wake of the 2008–09 Great Recession hamstring JPMorgan Chase’s talent to lend out its capital through requiring it to deal with a buffer in its coffers. “As we get closer to the extremely adverse scenario, current regulatory constraints will limit additional actions we can take to help clients—in spite of the extraordinary amount of capital and liquidity we could deploy,” Dimon wrote. “This can hurt customers as the crisis deepens.”

Yet he additionally acknowledges that it’s too past due to check out to modify the principles in time to relieve this disaster. “There will be a time and place for that—but not now,” he wrote.

That’s best one among a number of causes he thinks the U.S. “was not adequately prepared” for the coronavirus. “As a nation, we were clearly not equipped for this global pandemic, and the consequences have been devastating,” Dimon wrote. “There should have been a pandemic playbook.”

Instead, Dimon instructed the rustic to concentrate on being “more prepared for what comes next,” together with laying out a procedure to get other folks safely again to paintings. “Done right, a disciplined transition would maximize the health of Americans and minimize the time, extent, and suffering caused by the economic downturn,” Dimon wrote.

That contains rolling out blood checks to resolve who has evolved the correct immunities to COVID-19, he advisable. “In addition, this ‘return to work’ process could be accelerated if federal, state, and local governments make tests widely available that allow people to certify that they have contracted and recovered from the disease, have the necessary antibodies to prevent them from getting sick again, and are not infectious to anyone,” Dimon wrote.

