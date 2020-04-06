What Happens When Animals Get Infected by Humans?

A tiger on the Bronx Zoo has change into the primary animal within the United States to check sure for the illness related to the unconventional coronavirus. The tiger’s an infection is a dramatic reminder that the coronavirus at the beginning unfold from animals to folks. And that it it seems that can unfold from folks again to other animals.

SARS CoV-2’s doable for interspecies-transmission isn’t simply an object of clinical interest. It has massive ramifications for the human species as neatly a few of our closest evolutionary family members.

If the coronavirus impacts apes the similar manner it impacts folks—this is, giving them the possibly deadly COVID-19 illness—it will force some ape populations towards extinction.